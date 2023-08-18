Film Review: It's not Homeward Bound, but Reggie is crude, no-brainer fun

While Strays sounds like a family-friendly yarn nothing could be further from the truth.

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 15:00
Declan Burke

  • Reggie
  • ★★★☆☆
  • Cinema release

Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell) is a charming little dog, an upbeat, yappy terrier who has no idea that his owner, the dope-smoking slacker Doug (Will Forte), is one of the worst dog owners in the world.

Dumped for the umpteenth time, this time in a back alley in a city many miles from home, Reggie encounters the street-wise Bug (Jamie Foxx), who sets about teaching Reggie the hardscrabble life of Strays (16s). 

Parents of young children should take very careful note of that age-rating: while Strays sounds like a family-friendly yarn along the lines of Homeward Bound, nothing could be further from the truth.

Bug is a foul-mouthed, hard-partying mutt who introduces Reggie to the pleasures of a life ‘off the leash’, which largely involves peeing and pooping wherever they please, and dry-humping anything that doesn’t move. 

Teaming up with Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park), the canine quartet set off for Reggie’s old home, where our hero plans to wreak a terrible revenge on Doug… 

You won’t admire yourself for doing so, but you will probably giggle along with Reggie’s antics for the duration: this live-action movie, with the actors’ voices dubbed in, is utterly puerile as it celebrates its dog’s-eye view of the world (gnome-lovers, by the way, should avoid entirely).

Will Ferrell is in fine form as he reprises his cute-dumb schtick, while Jamie Foxx is crudely funny as the trash-talking Bug.

<p>Natalie Radmall-Quirke as Amanda and Chloe O’Reilly as Laura in The Glass Menagerie. Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

Theatre review: The Glass Menagerie fails to find new ways to speak to a modern audience

