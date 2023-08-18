TV Review: At Home with the Furys couches the reality of bipolar disorder in Jaws-esque music cues

Valencia. Adonis. Prince. Venezuela.

These are four of the six kids in At Home With The Furys (Netflix).

There’s a worry if you called your child Venezuela she’d get bullied in school, but that’s not an issue when your Dad is Tyson Fury, one of the most famous boxers in the world.

Here we get to see Tyson as the retired boxer, settling into family life with his wife Paris and the kids in a modern mansion in Morecambe.

After half an hour, I was bored. But in a good way. There was no staged drama or storm outs.

It was just another happy family, albeit one in a pleasant modern mansion with a few supercars in the drive.

They even had a chaotic school run, where one of the kids forgot their bag and the mum Paris had to come running out to hand it into the car.

That was the level of drama in the early stages, and I liked its soothing vibe.

And then the shark-approaches-beach music started.

The big event in the first episode was the youngest child’s christening and it’s fair to say they went all out, it was a big day.

Halfway through the party in a local hotel, Tyson decided he’d had enough and the show-makers added Jaws music to the soundtrack to signal he was going to blow.

In fairness, he just went home to walk the dog around Morecambe Bay. There was no blowout.

Paris, the breakout star here, explained that Tyson has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and there is no point in trying to talk him out of these dark moods and there is no need to judge him either because it’s not his fault.

Here’s the real strength of the show. I couldn’t resist judging him a small bit. That probably says more about me than it does about him, but he came across as a man-child sulking around Morecambe Bay with his dog, Tyson Fury emblazoned on his t-shirt in case people didn’t know who he was.

This sucked me into the show. I don’t know much about Tyson Fury, but now I want to watch more of the show to figure out what he’s really like.

His kids give a clue. Despite the comedy names, they come across as incredibly normal, funny, bold kids, eye-rolling at their parents whenever they get a chance.

There is more shark attack music when Tyson crashes his Land Rover into the garage, but Paris shrugs off his ensuing sulk and asks if he really wants to spend time at home with his kids.

His answer is a hilarious no, as he storms out and says he’d rather be beaten up by a heavyweight boxer.

That will resonate with any parent.

I really like living with the Furys. It makes you think about living with mental health. It opens the curtains on what it must be like when the crowds stop roaring your name.

And most of all, it makes you wonder what Tyson Fury is really like. I’m going to keep watching until I find out.