Album review: Justin Vernon and Beyoncé among the guests on Travis Scott's Utopia

The fourth album from multi-platinum rapper Travis Scott is as notable for what it omits as for what it includes. It’s two years since a crush during Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival (named after his hit record) in his home town of Houston resulted in 10 deaths.

Scott was subsequently cleared of criminal charges, while the musician and promoter Live Nation privately settled a lawsuit by some of the families of those who died. But if the events at Houston weigh on the artist, a one-time protege of Kanye West, those emotions do not register on his first LP since the tragedy.

Utopia is simply just another Scott album, his laconic rapping voice framed by a treacle-rich production that will be familiar to fans. It’s not unlistenable: Travis has a gift for lush melodies that give even his most mundane lyrics a hypnotic quality. But there is no indication that he has been through anything especially challenging across the past several years. In Scott’s Utopia, life carries on as before.

Part of that involves roping in famous friends. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon teams up with Sampha on 'My Eyes' and pops up again, opposite Beyoncé, on the languid 'Delresto (Echoes)'. Drake meanwhile cameos on the fraught, twitchy 'Meltdown', where nervy beats conjure a noir-ish tension.

Scott has been in this drowsy groove for much of his career and shows little interest in stirring from his musical slumber. That’s a shame because the effect is sublime when he tries something different.

That point is made forcefully on 'Parasail', a gothic acoustic number featuring spoken word from comedian Dave Chappelle. It’s grim, windswept and shot through with emotional ambiguity. Clocking in at under three minutes, it’s one of the shortest tracks on Utopia, an LP which bulldozes you with the message that, in Travis Scott’s alternate reality, it’s business as usual.