TV and Streaming Highlights: Cork and Waterford in the big camogie clash

Saturday

Elizabeth II: Making A Monarch

Channel 4, 6.15pm

A new two-part documentary focuses on the early life of Britain’s late Queen – using previously unseen photographs and archive footage to reveal how her childhood shaped her as a Monarch.

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Count Dracula and company go on a cruise for monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by a monster-hating family. Animation, with the voice of Adam Sandler

Cispheil Bheo

TG4, 7.15pm

Live basketball from The National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. Ireland men's senior team welcome Luxembourg for a EuroBasket 2025 qualifying round.

Tony Bennett at the London Palladium: BBC Sessions

BBC Two, 9pm

In tribute to the late crooner, the BBC is broadcasting a 2011 concert at which he marked his 85th birthday. It was a poignant year for Bennett as 2011 was also when he recorded with Amy Winehouse shortly before her death.

Sunday

The Sunday Game Live

RTÉ2, 4.40pm

Marie Crowe presents live coverage of the Senior All Ireland Camogie Final from Croke Park between Cork and Waterford. Throw-in 5.00pm

The Summer Show

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey present the show from Oileán Chléire (Cape Clear), Ireland’s most southerly inhabited Gaeltacht Island.

This beautiful location lies eight miles off the west Cork coast. Derek explores the island’s entrepreneurial use of the lavender crop, which grows in abundance on the island.

The locals use it to make gin, ice cream and keep the local bee population in honey.

Fleadh 2023

TG4, 9.30pm

The Fleadh Cheoil is back! For the second consecutive year the world's largest festival of Irish music, song, and dance returns to Mullingar, where it all began in 1951. For eight days the streets will be bustling with performers, music lovers, and those competing at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Monday

A Cotswold Farm Shop

Channel 4, Monday, 8pm

A Cotswold Farm Shop spotlights the spectacular setting of Gloucester Services, their staff, visitors, and the local community it serves.

The famous grass-roofed station was built in 2014 and is run by the family behind the iconic Tebay Services, stars of C4’s earlier hit A Lake District Farm Shop.

Extraordinary Portraits

BBC One, 8.30pm

Bill Bailey matches end-of-life care nurse Jules, who is on a mission to make people’s last days as pleasant as possible, with magical realist painter Belinda Eaton.

Your Home Made Perfect's Angela Scanlon

Tuesday

Bake Off: The Professionals

Channel 4, 8pm

It’s chocolate week on Bake Off’s more serious sibling, as the four remaining teams are tasked with creating pastry treats to remember – including 48 “safari-themed” chocolate bars.

Your Home Made Perfect

BBC Two, 8pm

Co Meath’s Angela Scanlon meets Fiona and Andy who want to overhaul the 300-year-old rural barn that they moved into a year ago.

Architects Laura and Julian offer to give the structure a 21st-century makeover.

Bailte

TG4, 8.30pm

Síle Nic Chonaonaigh continues her journey to Irish townlands and visits the village of Slaughtneil in South County Derry and finds a remarkable bilingual community who have transformed the economic and cultural path of their village.

Wednesday

Turas Réaltaí TG4 i bPeil na mBan

TG4, 8.30pm

Every two years the LGFA's Stars go on a trip abroad to celebrate the best players from different counties from all over the country.

In 2023 they headed to Austin, Texas where they were invited by the local club, the Celtic Cowboys.

In this programme, we see the All-Stars travel around Austin and play an exhibition game with the best players from 2021 & 2022.

Couples Therapy

BBC Two, Wednesday, 11.15pm

Dr Orna Guralnik welcomes couples wanting to save their relationships. Follow the emotional struggles and successes in riveting, raw reality.

Thursday

Na Ceithre Ráithe sna Déise

TG4, 8.30pm

A year-long visit to the Déise as the seasons change slowly among the Gaeltacht people in the area, blended with local music & new poetry from Áine Uí Fhoghlú.

Gáirdín na Síog in the Sean Phobal school is in full bloom and the children are busy there, teenagers of An Rinn are working out in the bay on the oyster beds and the owner of Tigh Mhuirithe has embarked upon renovations.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Silent Witness actor Liz Carr gets forensic about her family history, discovering that her great-great-great-grandfather was involved in an attempted murder in rural Northern Ireland in the 1850s.

Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

Fourteen bloody days in March 1988 mark a new level of harrowing savagery.

Tensions rise as the British police and army infiltrate all paramilitary organisations to gain intelligence.

No one can be trusted as fear and suspicion run rife.

Stephen O’Leary and Maria Oaxley Boardman in Fair City

Friday

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8pm

Tommy is forced to take desperate measures to stop Zak from risking his life.

Gar is put under pressure by the arrival of his brother Fergal.

Pete wants to save McCoy’s at all costs.

Celebrity Masterchef

BBC One, 9pm

It’s the quarter-final, and the challenge for the three remaining celebrities is to cook a faultless two-course meal that will be judged by John, Gregg and three past champions.

Dina Shihabi as Britt Hufford in Painkiller.

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building

Disney + from Tuesday

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

Painkiller

Netflix, Friday

A fictionalised retelling of events, Painkiller is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.