Twenty-six new Irish and international artists join the festival's 2023 edition, with Nutini taking the place of Lewis Capaldi 
Electric Picnic: Paolo Nutini, Jazzy and Belters Only among new lineup additions

Paolo Nutini performing at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Pic: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 13:50
Mike McGrath Bryan

Paolo Nutini has been added as a new headline act for this year’s Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, from September 1 to 3.

The announcement comes as part of a brace of artists and DJs newly added to the lineup in a festival announcement Monday afternoon.

Nutini's addition to the lineup comes after the June withdrawal of Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi, amid the latter's cancellation of touring  “for the foreseeable future”, while “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.

“Everyone at Electric Picnic wishes Lewis Capaldi well as he takes a break from touring,” a festival spokeswoman has said.

Nutini joins US sensation Billie Eilish, Mullingar man Niall Horan, pop-rockers The Killers and dance producer Fred Again at the top of the billing, with one more mystery topliner yet to be revealed.

Jazzy: among the new artists added to this year's Electric Picnic. Pic: Ariel Pedatzur
Jazzy: among the new artists added to this year's Electric Picnic. Pic: Ariel Pedatzur

International names like producer Jamie XX, synthpop renaissance man Rick Astley, UK post-punks Idles, and Australian noisemakers Amyl and the Sniffers are joined on the billing by a brace of new additions - including Dublin house breakouts Belters Only, chart-topping Dublin singer Jazzy, trad outfit Ispíní na hÉireann, and techno luminaries Overmono.

Also newly-added are: The Coronas, Inhaler, Wet Leg, Confidence Man, Gavin James, blk, MUNA, Dec Pierce's Block Rockin’ Beats, Maverick Sabre, Jamie Webster, Mae Stephens, Pa Sheehy, Kingfishr, Brad Heidi, Katy Kirby, Debbie, Dylan John Thomas, milk., Ansbro, IMNOTYOURMATE, and Yasmin Gardezi.

Tickets for the festival are officially sold-out, with organisers now in the process of announcing stage lineup and timetables.

