Book Review: Jo Nesbo's Killing Moon is another iconic Harry Hole thriller

Fans of Norwegian Jo Nesbo’s ‘Harry Hole’ thrillers will be hoping that the latest, Killing Moon, is one of his best. Those who have not yet read any of the series will get a taste for the character and the tangled plotlines — a taste which might prove addictive and lead to binge reading.

Clearly neurodivergent, Harry has always been a square peg in a round hole and does not, nor could not, fit into the police service in Oslo. His reputation as a clever detective enabled a career of sorts which led to him being dumped from time to time, by his creator, Nesbo, in other cities and countries.

And Killing Moon opens with Harry holed up in ‘Creatures’, a cheap drinking den in Los Angeles. He is running from an unbearably painful life in Norway. His beloved wife, Rakel, the only woman with whom he could stand spending a whole day, has been murdered, appearing in his memory lying in the pool of blood, her pale face and dark hair contrasting with the red background, like a parody of the Norwegian flag.

Back in the old days Harry’s office had a framed photograph called the ‘Dead Policeman’s Society’ which commemorated the colleagues he had lost in service, but now there are more names to add, especially his closest workmate, Bjorn Holm, for whose death Harry holds himself responsible. There are some surviving members of Harry’s gang, but they are well dispersed and not necessarily dying to see him.

At the start of the tale Harry and his LA friend, Lucille, are threatened with a mob execution and his only recourse is to return to Oslo. The townscape has changed radically with the addition of the Munch Museum, seemingly hated by all the characters, one of whom compares it to the ‘Wall in the North’ from Game of Thrones. Happily, Harry’s hangout, Schroder’s, is still intact and serving alcohol, but alcohol is dangerous for a depressive alcoholic who struggles to retain his high functionality.

Killing Moon, by Jo Nesbo

In Oslo there is a crazed serial killer causing havoc and the lumbering police department are not closing in fast enough. In fact, a dodgy journalist seems to have more information than they do, almost as if he were the murderer, or, at least, receiving data directly.

Harry enters an uneasy relationship with his former colleagues; one that involves him ceding all his thoughts and discoveries but receiving little in return. His own team, comprising mainly disreputable individuals, all familiar to regular readers, meet daily in a cancer ward where, Aune, a forensic psychologist, is seeing out his final days. It is a distorted mirror image of the morning briefings that Harry used to chair in more legitimate times.

As usual, Harry does not buy into the analyses of other people: no, he doesn’t think that the victims have been executed by an insane perpetrator and no, he doesn’t think that they have been killed by the one person they all knew and had all slept with and no, he doesn’t think that a man proved innocent of the killings is necessarily innocent.

Harry’s mind works is a singular manner. He notices objects and movement in the extremities of his peripheral vision but also at the edge of the periphery of his insight. Ideas pop into his head and cry out for examination until what might have seemed random transforms into a logical, obvious and rational thing for someone to do — if they wanted revenge and were clever enough to imagine an unstoppable, irrevocable way to achieve that aim.

Jo Nesbo has done it again with a brand-enhancing, iconic Harry Hole thriller.