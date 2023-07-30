Beginner’s Pluck: Eliza Henry-Jones 

Eliza hated secondary school, and often, faking illness, stayed at home.

“I’d write stories. I had trauma growing up, and I used fiction as a way to understand the world. My art teacher was lovely. She made my stories into a book. I rallied in year 12 and ended up with high marks.”

After university, Eliza worked in rehab with families and children, in cases of substance and sexual abuse.

“I loved running therapy sessions with horses,” she says.

Then at 24, she signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins, and from then on was writing full-time.

“I did some freelance teaching, and now I run a bee-friendly flower farm with my cousin.”

She’s previously published four novels, two for Young Adults.

“The first was the one I wrote for the art project as a teenager.”

Salt and Skin, her European debut, is inspired by a spell she spent in the Orkney Islands.

“I was burnt out and dragged my husband over there. It was wild and windy. The historical Witch Trials still resonated. I wrote it as part of my PhD. It took me three-and-a-half years.”

Who is Eliza Henry Jones?

Date/place of birth: 1990/Melbourne, Australia.

Education: Shelford Girls Grammer on a scholarship. Monash University, Melbourne; Psychology and English. “I met my husband in a creative writing class.” Various qualifications in psychology, grief and trauma counselling. Deacon University, Flinders, PhD in Creative Writing.

Home: Yara Valley, Victoria.

Family: Husband Ben. Henry, 4. “And various rescue horses, dogs, and cats.”

The day job: Writer and flower farmer.

In another life: “I’d love to be an artist.”

Favourite writers: Doireann Ní Ghríofa; Sarah Moss; George Saunders; Claire Keegan; Kathleen Jamie Oscar Wilde; Gillian Mears.

Second book: “It’s set in a cemetery and is in the early stages.”

Top tip: “Preserve and cultivate your joy in the writing process. Stay curious and engaged.”

Website: www.elizahenryjones.com

Instagram: @elizahenryjones.

Eliza Henry-Jones Salt and Skin

The debut

Salt and Skin; September Publishing, €19.99/ Kindle, €4.21

When Luda arrives on the Scottish island, with her two teenagers, the locals view her warily.

In the wild landscape and weather — with the beached whales, and the foundling boy they call a selkie, reality and myth intertwine.

The verdict: I adored this novel. It’s both memorable and mesmerising.