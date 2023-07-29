TV and Streaming Highlights: The Seven Ages of Noel Browne looks at an enigmatic Irish figure

Saturday

Dolittle

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Eccentric physician Dr John Dolittle is drawn into a mission to save Queen Victoria's life. Fantasy adventure, starring Robert Downey Jr

Clean Sweep

BBC4, 9pm

Another chance to catch this one which was already broadcast on RTÉ: this convoluted thriller stars Charlene McKenna as a stressed mother with a dark secret past.

Sport

Cispheil Beo (live basketball) — Eurobasket 2025 qualification round: Ireland v Croatia, TG4, 2.15pm

Up For The Match: Join Des Cahill, Jacqui Hurley and some of the biggest names in GAA, as well as surprise celebrity guests on the eve of the All-Ireland Football Final between Dublin and Kerry. RTÉ One, 9.45pm

Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey explore the history, food and nature on our doorstep in series 2 of The Summer Show. Sunday, 6.30pm; RTÉ One.

Sunday

The Summer Show

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey explore the hidden history, fantastic food, native nature, and luscious locations on our doorstep in series 2 of The Summer Show. Episode one sees Nina Carberry return to her childhood holiday destination of Kinvara, County Clare.

Sport

Tour de France na mBan Beo: All the best action from the Women's Tour de France 2023. Today the cyclists undertake 22km for an individual time trial from Pau to Pau. Commentary from Páidí Ó Lionáird and Pádraic Ó Cuinn. TG4, 2.20pm

Sunday Game Live: Joanne Cantwell presents live coverage from Croke Park of the All-Ireland Football Final. Throw-in 3.30pm. RTÉ2

Monday

Viva Ceol Tíre

TG4, 9pm

Country music videos filmed on location in Ireland and presented by Jo Ní Chéide. This week features Nathan Carter, Johnny Brady, Olivia Douglas, Declan Nerney, Lisa Mc Hugh, Sean Brennan, and Rebecca Staunton.

The Seven Ages of Noel Browne

RTÉ One. 9.35pm

Based upon a previously unseen interview, the film is an intimate exploration of the dramatic life and times of Dr Noel Browne — socialist challenger of consensus and nemesis of Archbishop McQuaid.

Sport

Women’s World Cup Live: Clare MacNamara presents live coverage from Brisbane of the Republic of Ireland v Nigeria in Group B. KO 11am, RTÉ2

Sky Coppers; Tuesday, 9pm; Channel 4.

Tuesday

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8pm

Mairead, pushed to breaking point, makes a snap decision. Babs is shocked to discover Jess’s secret. And Dearbhla is suspicious when Zak arrives home with new plans for the future.

Bailte

TG4, 8.30pm

Tuar Mhic Éadaigh is a village nestled between the shores of Lough Mask and the Partry Mountains in South Mayo. A picture postcard scenic area of gentle rolling hills and lake views disguises a turbulent history of local persecution and our nation's fight for independence. The world-renowned Lough Mask has for generations sustained the local community and Síle learns of the immense local pride connected with the lake. Síle explores the generational effects of emigration but also meets with a younger generation who intend to once again return to their native village.

Sky Coppers

Channel 4, 9pm

Fly on-the-wall documentary tracking a police drone unit in the Greater Birmingham area as they monitor a group of teenagers who have set fire to an allotment shed. More gripping than it sounds.

Wednesday

Scéalta na gCorn

TG4, 8.30pm

All roads lead to the saffron county in episode 3 of Scéalta na gCorn. Antrim is a hurling stronghold and Gráinne is keen to find out about the Volunteer Cup, known fondly as Big Ears, as well as Roger Casement's role in the competition for the Shield of Heroes. It's not all about hurling and Gráinne goes to Belfast to discover more about senior football and the Seamus McFerran Cup and a local club that presents a trophy in memory Bronagh Kelly. She meets John Gough, referee of a controversial All-Ireland Football final and discovers silverware isn't just for the players.

Celebrity Masterchef

BBC One, 9pm

Reality star Dani Dyer; actor James Buckle; comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke; TV personality Mica Ven; and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson face the first heat.

Britain’s Most Expensive Houses

Channel 4, 9pm

Visit a €10 million mansion in Surrey, a part of greater London popular with Premier League soccer stars.

Cois Móire; Thursday, 9.30pm; TG4.

Thursday

Inside the Factory

BBC Two, 9pm

Gregg Wallace is in Stoke-on-Trent at an enormous cherry bakewell factory, where they produce 250,000 of the little tarts a day.

Cois Móire

TG4, 9.30pm

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil continues in the footsteps of Annraoi Ó Liatháin along the Munster River Blackwater. Continuing from Banteer Diarmuid explores the special area of conservation and learns about fresh water pearl mussels. He visits Lombardstown creamery and Longueville House meeting with the long-established O'Callaghan family, he then tries his hand at the races at Cork Racecourse while also exploring the vast heritage and folklore along this stunning stretch of the river.

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

The devastating impact of the IRA hunger strikes seen through the eyes of three ordinary but remarkable women. A look at when tit-for-tat killings, car bombs, and assassinations were part of everyday life in Northern Ireland.

Friday

The Great Songwriters

Sky Arts, 9pm

“Great” might be stretching it but singer Tom Odell has a huge fanbase and here he talks about his craft and performs his hit 'Grow Old With Me'.

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe

BBC Two, 9pm

Documentary about the life and times of the iconic actress, narrated by Jessica Chastain. In part-three Marilyn's forging a new identity for herself in NY, but when news breaks that she plans to create her own production company, Darryl Zanuck refuses to let her out of her contract.

Streaming

Heartstopper, season two

Netflix, Thursday

Season two of this acclaimed coming-of-age drama. Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Prime Video, Friday

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Starring Sigourney Weaver as June Hart.