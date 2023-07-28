Film Review: The Beanie Bubble captures the story Beanie Baby mania

"Written by Kristin Gore and Zac Bissonnette, with Gore and Damian Kulash directing, The Beanie Bubble is a terrific character study of a man who was, as they say, a fascinating bunch of guys."
Film Review: The Beanie Bubble captures the story Beanie Baby mania

Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis in The Beanie Bubble.

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 15:00
Declan Burke

  • The Beanie Bubble 
  • ★★★★☆
  • Apple TV

The Beanie Bubble (15A) stars Zach Galifianakis as Ty Warner, the inventor of the Beanie Baby soft toy ‘that made America lose its mind’ in the 1990s.

But behind this successful man stands three very important women: Robbie (Elizabeth Banks), the partner and lover who co-launched the company with Ty in the 1980s; Sheila (Sarah Snook), the woman who replaced Robbie just as the Beanie Baby craze took hold; and Maya (Geraldine
Viswanathan), the high school computer student who came on board just as the internet was taking off, and who revolutionised the concept of online marketing.

Written by Kristin Gore and Zac Bissonnette, with Gore and Damian Kulash directing, The Beanie Bubble is a terrific character study of a man who was, as they say, a fascinating bunch of guys.

Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook in The Beanie Bubble.
Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook in The Beanie Bubble.

By turns ebullient, innovative, petulant, vain, and insecure, Ty is endlessly inventive as he finds new ways of undermining, insulting, and underestimating the women who made him a fortune (at its peak, the Beanie Baby was worth $200m per month).

The living, breathing embodiment of the American Dream, Ty demands that the world believe he has achieved his success all by himself — naturally, karma ensures that his comeuppance will be every bit as spectacular as his meteoric rise.

Zach Galifianakis is superbly protean in the central role, as likeable when Ty is in charming mode as he is detestable when he develops his control freak tendencies. Geraldine Viswanathan is excellent as the naïve high schooler who realises too late that the American Dream is by no means a meritocracy, although it’s Elizabeth Banks who steals every scene as the no-nonsense, high-maintenance Robbie.

