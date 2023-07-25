Podcast Corner: How Barbie was inspired by a German sex doll  

LA Made: The Barbie Tapes

There’s no escaping Barbie this summer as the long-awaited film opened in cinemas last Friday. And while you might have fond memories of playing with the dolls, this three-part series tells the history of Barbie and how it became so iconic, after being inspired by a post-war German novelty sex doll. Season one of LA Made, Blood, Sweat & Rockets, tells the ‘hidden story’ of the crew who shaped the quest to outer space and ushered in the early days of space exploration; they were known as the Suicide Squad. Season two is about the Barbie Tapes; co-host MG Lord wrote the unauthorised biography of a real doll, Forever Barbie, and the podcast gets its name from her archive of interviews with the likes of Ruth Handler, who invented Barbie; Jack Ryan, who was responsible for her plastic body; and designer Charlotte Johnson, who created her wardrobe.

First Dates: The Podcast

Cici Coleman, best known to audiences as a waitress from Channel 4's First Dates, has linked up with former Saturdays singer and Loose Women regular Frankie Bridge for First Dates: The Podcast, which debuted last Thursday. They hear from members of the public about their dating experiences, from singletons, one living in Manchester and the other in Poland, who met on Facebook and decided to move in together after one romantic weekend getaway to a blind date at a trampoline park that went terribly wrong. They also speak with disability rights campaigner Asta Philpot about sex and dating with a disability.

A Story of Irish Whiskey

Kevin Aherne of Sage Restaurant, Midleton, Cor. Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

Season five of Irish Distillers’ podcast is entitled Community Spirit, the three episodes looking at different groups in which the company is involved. Proinsias Ó Tuama, founder of Clean Coasts Ballynamona, talks about works to safeguard the country’s coastlines and marine ecosystems. Evanne Kilmurray discusses her work as chief executive and founder of Inner City Enterprise, a not-for-profit that supports unemployed people, young entrepreneurs, and social enterprises. The third episode is with Kevin Aherne, chef and founder of Sage restaurant in Midleton, and director of fEast Cork, a food festival which returns in September.

Women’s World Cup

The Girls in Green didn’t get off to a winning start at the World Cup in Australia but in front of a crowd of over 75,000, it’s clear that women’s football is only going in one direction. And there’s plenty of podcasts to sate your appetite. The RTÉ Women’s World Cup Podcast features daily updates and analysis. The Athletic’s Women’s Football Podcast is a more England- and USA-tinged offering. The Offside Rule, which finished up with the Athletic earlier this year, has returned and teamed with Sky Sports for the tournament, with daily updates and expert analysis.