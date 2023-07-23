Book Review: Lauren MacKenzie looks beyond the sheen of suburbia

Lauren MacKenzie’s first novel is set back in the 1990s when it was automatically assumed that all young couples could afford a home of their own. The three sets of couples are all based in some unspecific but pleasant part of Dublin — southside I assumed, though few specific locations are named. They live close enough to each other to share the school run and babysitting.

The oldest, Frank, is about to celebrate his 48th birthday, and they agree to dinner and an overnight stay in a country house in Laois — ‘far enough away from Dublin to feel like they were away away, but close enough not to waste precious time driving.’ Frank agrees on the condition that no children are invited, something no one objects to. In a few short years the three couples in this story had gone from being cutting-edge and chasing their dreams to becoming, as Frank puts it, ‘middle-aged, monogamous and mortgaged’.

The novel opens as the couples wake from a drunken and in some cases drugged evening that had ended with the suggestion that the women choose the man they want to spend the night with by texting him. While all (except Frank who passes out on the lawn) end up eventually in the correct marital bed, there are a few hours unaccounted for in which some characters — chiefly Frank — cannot remember what happened. Frank was the biggest drinker and also has the biggest ego, being an actor and director, struggling to live up to his once Oscar-nominated reputation.

The Couples, by Lauren MacKenzie

The friendships survive the incident, and the couples fall back into the usual routine of work, childcare and weekend get-togethers. But after the lively, enjoyable opening, many readers will struggle to remember which character is which and who is whose partner. Then children are added to the mix, including twins and step-siblings, to the extent that I had to draw up a chart to confirm that Frank was the unmarried partner of Lizzie and they each had an older child with a previous partner as well as Georgia and Jimmy, nine and six. Shay and Eva were younger and less well-off than the others — a gardening contractor and a school teacher — and had one set of twins aged seven. Frank and Lizzie were both actors, though needy Lizzie was not working, while Conor was an exemplary GP while his beautiful German-born wife Beatrice looked after their elegant period home, their mildly troubled young son Fiach, and Conor’s increasingly frail parents.

Once you have the characters sorted out, the story of their daily life fairly flows along in a succession of domestic ups and downs. This is MacKenzie’s first novel, but she has also worked as a script writer for Fair City, so is well able to keep the narrative tension taut and the dialogue lively. Originally from Australia, she lives in Dublin with her family, and studied for an MA in Creative Writing at UCD before winning the Irish Writers Centre Novel Fair in 2021.

Unlike John Updike’s landmark 1968 novel, Couples, this is not primarily a tale of middle-class adultery — only one short-lived affair results from the wild night in Laois — but rather a tale of decent, well-meaning people getting older as they weather the highs and lows of everyday life. It falls uneasily between popular and literary fiction. It is well-paced, but rather too subtle for those seeking the easy pleasures of popular fiction, while not delivering the literary quality to satisfy those looking for a more complex read. A short, feelgood ending updates the characters by jumping 12 years, while a more interesting novel would have documented this development in full, and made clear the attraction at its core.