Crawford Gallery in Cork adds 80 artworks to collection 

The Crawford Art Gallery has recently purchased 80 artworks, using a €650,000 fund allocated to the Cork facility last year. Details of the acquisitions were announced on Friday, and were the result of €1.5m in funding to the Crawford and Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) in Dublin to boost the national collection of contemporary art.
Amanda Coogan, Rita Duffy, and Rachel Ballagh were among the 40 artists included in the acquisitions for the Crawford, while IMMA purchased 24 works from 17 artists. Overall, 48 of the 57 artists were Irish, and subjects addressed in the artworks include climate change, diversity and global migration.
“It is critical that our National Collection speak to Irish audiences about the issues that matter now,” said Minister Catherine Martin. “This significant investment in acquisitions at IMMA and the Crawford delivers on that need and strengthens the holdings of both institutions. It is heartening to see generations of artists finally find their home in the Collection and to see the complexity and diversity of our nation reflected in these exciting works.”
The €1.5m fund was an addition to a previous allocation of €1m provided to both galleries in 2020 to support Irish artists during the covid pandemic.
Director of the Crawford, Mary McCarthy, praised the minister’s support of the galleries. “The works acquired breathe new energy into our collection and will ensure that new conversations through the artworks can continue to be made across the centuries,” said McCarthy.
Some of the recently-acquired pieces are already on display at the Cork gallery, and will likely find a more permanent position after a major €29m overhaul of the Emmet Place premises is completed. The extension will give the Crawford about 45% more space, part of which will be a 32m tall seven-storey red brick structure with a top floor gallery.
The Crawford has a full programme of exhibitions for this year, and is expected to stay open until at least autumn 2024 before closing for an estimated two-year period when the work is undertaken.