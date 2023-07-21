Crawford Gallery in Cork adds 80 artworks to collection 

The Crawford Art Gallery has recently purchased 80 artworks, using a €650,000 fund allocated to the Cork facility last year. Details of the acquisitions were announced on Friday, and were the result of €1.5m in funding to the Crawford and Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) in Dublin to boost the national collection of contemporary art.

Amanda Coogan, Rita Duffy, and Rachel Ballagh were among the 40 artists included in the acquisitions for the Crawford, while IMMA purchased 24 works from 17 artists. Overall, 48 of the 57 artists were Irish, and subjects addressed in the artworks include climate change, diversity and global migration.