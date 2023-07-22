TV and Streaming Highlights: Teddy McCarthy remembered on TG4 - ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final

SATURDAY

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Student Miles Morales becomes a version of Spider-Man, and crosses paths with counterparts from other dimensions. Animated adventure.

Laochra Gael: Teddy McCarthy

TG4, 8.30pm

As a tribute to the late Cork dual star Teddy McCarthy, TG4 is rebroadcasting this documentary about his remarkable career.

In September of 1990 the Corkman became the first player in GAA history to win All-Ireland medals in football and hurling in the same year.

A prodigious talent as a youth, he burst onto the Cork football team while still in his teens and made his debut for the hurlers when surprisingly included in the starting line-up for the All-Ireland 1986 hurling final.

SUNDAY

World On Fire

BBC One, 9pm

The BBC’s soapy Second World War drama continues. As Harry struggles to adapt to the reality of desert combat, Lois still longs to leave home. In Paris, Henriette is in grave danger, and a mysterious stranger arrives at Robina’s.

Sport

Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands v Portugal (ko 8.30am); France v Jamaica (ko 11am, both RTÉ2).

All Ireland Hurling Final: Limerick v Kilkenny (throw-in 3.30pm, RTÉ2).

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights: Sweden v South Africa, Netherlands v Portugal, and France v Jamaica (RTÉ Two, 9pm).

Million Dollar Pigeons: a real coo for RTÉ One, Monday night

MONDAY

The Secret Genius Of Modern Life

BBC Two, 9pm

Hannah Fry delves into the inner workings of virtual assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, which are now found in almost half of all homes.

The Sixth Commandment

BBC One, 9pm

Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke stars as convicted killer Ben Field in a grisly true-crime drama. The true picture comes to light when Thames Valley Police open an investigation and close in on their prime suspect, making some alarming discoveries.

Million Dollar Pigeons

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Pigeon masters from across the globe compete in the highest-stakes bird race on the planet. Fame, fortune and livelihoods rest on the wings of these feathered athletes in this hilarious and charming story.

Secondary school teacher Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil from Cape Clear in West Cork features in Mealladh na Mara on RTÉ

TUESDAY

Mealladh na Mara

RTÉ One, 7pm

Discover the world beneath the ocean with search and rescue diver Conall Ó Domhnaill.

One of Ireland’s most accomplished surfers, GP Dr Eoin McCarthy Deering, talks about balancing his professional career against the constant lure of the big wave.

And on Cape Clear in West Cork, meet secondary school teacher, Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil who trained as a skipper, is one of Ireland’s first female ferry skippers.

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8pm

Mairead believes she’s found the source of her torment and takes rash action. Alex’s attempts to cheer Cass fall flat. And Jess refutes Bab’s suspicions of the cause of her recent dizzy spells.

Electric Cars

BBC One, 8pm

Investigating the controversial plans to change the cars we drive. Is it possible and what will it take?

WEDNESDAY

Ar Iarraidh Kingsley Porter

TG4, 9.30pm

In 1933, the Harvard Professor Arthur Kingsley Porter went missing after spending the night on the small Donegal Gaeltacht island of Inishbofin.

He went out for a walk and was never seen again. His body was never found. What happened to the American Millionaire?

Did he fall from the cliffs on the island? Did he take his own life? Or, like many locals believe, did he escape to start a new life elsewhere?

In this programme, Kevin Magee investigates the story to find out if there is any new information which can shed light on this mystery which has endured for 90 years.

The Girl from Plainville

Channel 4, 10pm

Drama inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented texting suicide case.

It explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death. Stars Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny.

Sport

Cispheil Bheo: Live basketball from Luxembourg. Irish men’s senior team away to Luxembourg in a qualifier for EuroBasket 2025 (tip-off 7.15pm, TG4).

THURSDAY

The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge

BBC Two, 8pm

Tom explores a part of the industry close to his heart: the highly skilled and competitive world of fine dining.

He meets chefs obsessed with the pursuit of culinary excellence.

Is it possible to reach perfection when chefs are, by nature, never satisfied?

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Actress Lesley Manville is moved to discover a family story of enduring love and is delighted when an ancestor’s involvement in a riot reveals new relatives in Australia.

Cois Móire

TG4, 9.30pm

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil follows in the footsteps of Annraoi Ó Liathain and brings you the story of the River Blackwater in Munster.

Starting at the source in the northeastern Kerry mountains, under the shadow of the Paps, Diarmuid explores the heritage of the Sliabh Luachra area and travels in his canoe through the towns of Ballydesmond, Knocknagree, Rathmore, and Millstreet where he will encounter the people and their communities, folklore and heritage, all set in the most beautiful natural setting, Cois Móire.

FRIDAY

John Torode’s Ireland

RTÉ Two, 8.30pm

In the penultimate episode of his foodie trek across the country, MasterChef’s John Torode discovers the moonlike landscape of the Burren.

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe

BBC Two, 9pm

The fascinating story of a woman who took on Hollywood and challenged the misogyny of 1950s America. Narrated by award-winning actress Jessica Chastain.

The Power Of Parker

BBC One, 9.30pm

Conleth Hill stars as flashy tycoon trying to keep his collapsing business empire together at the turn of the 1990s.

STREAMING

Good Omens (season two)

Prime, from Friday

Fresh from the success of The Sandman on Netflix, Neil Gaiman presents a second season of this heaven-and-hell buddy drama starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and devil in cahoots in an attempt to stave off Armageddon.

Angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho.

Until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there, that is.

Hiding their guest from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways.

They Cloned Tyrone

Netflix, from Friday

Nothing to do with the county or the football team. A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.