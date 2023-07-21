Streaming review: The Bear is the biggest, rawest emotional rollercoaster

I was close to tears when I realised that The Bear (Disney+) is basically Fame, with a restaurant instead of a dance school, in Chicago rather than New York.

It’s a scene where young chef, Sydney, chases after old hand Tina. The two have history — Tina was part of the furniture in the old beef-sandwich restaurant that hosted season one, seething that a youngster like Sydney would come in and order her around. They patched it up and just about learned to live with each other.

Now, in the opening episode of season two, Sydney is top chef and looking for a second-in-command. When she offers the gig to Tina out of the blue, the older woman pauses and gives her a stony look that seems to last forever. Then she hugs her in pure delight, like she was her own child, which is of course is the point.

Yet again The Bear was tugging at my rusty old heartstrings. All the great dramas have a family at their heart. A bunch of people put together and sentenced to get on with it until someone cancels their story and it comes to an end.

Season two of The Bear has all the old crew, working to transform the beef-sandwich shop into a fine-dining destination. It’s sentimental and positive in this episode, but I know it won’t last because I’ve been down this road before.

Season one of The Bear was hard to watch at times, as the characters fought off grief, addiction, and lack of self-esteem. It worked then and works now because the two lead characters — Carmy and Sydney — have a synchronicity about them.

He’s older and worn down a bit after his time as a lead chef in a Michelin Star restaurant, admitting that he loves the job but it isn’t fun. She’s younger, enthusiastic about the prospects, but more grounded and realistic than him when it comes to financing. There is a hint in the opening episode they might become a thing. I hope not.

There is plenty jeopardy in the upcoming episodes, and not just because they’ve taken a loan from Uncle Jimmy to get the restaurant on its feet, and him in the Mafia. It’s hard to see how they’re going to keep on all the staff from the old beef-sandwich shop as the place goes upmarket. You’d wonder will anyone turn up when they open the doors.

I care about this show and these characters more than I should really. That’s down to the writers and actors, who make me believe the story as it twists and turns like real life. The first episode didn’t introduce any new characters but I know they’re on the way, with a list of stellar guest stars like Olivia Coleman and Bob Odenkirk on the cast list.

This is the biggest, rawest, emotional rollercoaster on telly at the moment, mainly confined to a small hospitality unit in Chicago.

I’m going to try and make it last, watching one episode a week. The Bear is too good to binge.