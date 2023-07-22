Radio Highlights: Liam MacCarthy on the line, Druid Theatre talks O'Casey in Galway

SATURDAY

Daybreak, LyricFM, 7am: Music and moods with Elspeth Hanson, plus Irish Examiner columnist Anja Murray's Nature File at 9.20am, looking at life on Ireland's cold-water coral reefs.

Big Kids' Quiz, RTÉ Jr, 11.30am: Quizmaster Cassie Delaney returns with a fiendish weekly quiz for kids and the whole family - grab the pencils and get quizzy.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: Mendelssohn's rarely-performed, two-hour oratorio Paulus, performed live at St Lawrence's Church, Nuremberg.

SUNDAY

Hometown, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8.30am: A 1969 series, liberated from the RTÉ archives, looking at the hometowns of then-RTÉ presenters and producers.

Spórt an Lae, R na G, 1.50pm: Tommy Ó hAilín presents live commentary and analysis from Croke Park of the All-Ireland hurling final, between Kilkenny and Limerick.

MONDAY

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm and 7.30pm: The last episode of the kids' drama series, featuring Ciarán Hinds - Nettie and her friends are concerned when they learn that Mr Potts is handing over his shed in the allotments to a new tenant.

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín, R na G, 1.30pm: A concert by Aidan and Anthony Quigney with Conal O’Kane, recorded in Glór in Ennis during the Consairtín festival earlier this year.

Cosán na mBan, R na G, 2pm: Treasa Bhreathnach speaks to three women about their personal experience of menopause, plus newly-commissioned poems from Réaltán Ní Leannáin and Máire Holmes.

Documentary on One, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm and 11pm: Radio 1's digital sister station mines over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Irish Examiner columnist Edel Coffey reviews Megan Nolan's novel, Ordinary Human Failings; and director Thom Southerland talks to Sean Rocks about Titanic The Musical, coming to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.

TUESDAY

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: Karen Ní Bhroin conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in music by Copland, Morricone, and John Williams, in one of the highlights of last year's Summer Lunchtime Concert series.

Cuimhní Ceoil, R na G, 2.05pm: Tristan Rosenstock meets with artists from different backgrounds who talk about the pieces of music that have formed the soundtrack to different important times in their lives — actor Bairbre Ní Chaoimh talks about the music that reminds her of the first time she fell in love, and was playing while she gave birth.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Kevin Rowland, of '80s poppers Dexy's Midnight Runners/Dexys, tells Seán Rocks about his new album, The Feminine Divine; director Emma Jordan and actor Natalie Radmall-Quirke discuss the Everyman's new production of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams.

WEDNESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Kelly-Anne Byrne, broadcaster and DJ, marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's self-titled debut album.

THURSDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: A special edition from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway: Seán Rocks talks to director Garry Hynes and cast members about Druid Theatre's staging of Sean O'Casey's Dublin trilogy: The Plough and the Stars, The Shadow of a Gunman, and Juno and the Paycock.

Beo ón gCuan, R na G, 7pm: The live concert series continues, with the multi-award-winning group Altan, recorded at Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal in April.

Carthanacht Chlíodhna, R na G, 8.30pm: Clíodhna and Bríd Óg battle it out in the final of the All Ireland Charity Shop Championship; Eddie gets his just deserts; and the village is shocked when the winner makes an unexpected announcement, in the finale of this comedy-drama series.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: The RTÉ Concert Orchestra, guided by the baton of Kensho Watanabe, one of the most exciting young conductors to come out of the United States.