Radio Highlights: Liam MacCarthy on the line, Druid Theatre talks O'Casey in Galway

Music and moods with Elspeth Hanson, plus columnist Anja Murray's Nature File at 9.20am, looking at life on Ireland's cold-water coral reefs.
Quizmaster Cassie Delaney returns with a fiendish weekly quiz for kids and the whole family - grab the pencils and get quizzy.
Mendelssohn's rarely-performed, two-hour oratorio , performed live at St Lawrence's Church, Nuremberg.
A 1969 series, liberated from the RTÉ archives, looking at the hometowns of then-RTÉ presenters and producers.
Tommy Ó hAilín presents live commentary and analysis from Croke Park of the All-Ireland hurling final, between Kilkenny and Limerick.
The last episode of the kids' drama series, featuring Ciarán Hinds - Nettie and her friends are concerned when they learn that Mr Potts is handing over his shed in the allotments to a new tenant.
A concert by Aidan and Anthony Quigney with Conal O’Kane, recorded in Glór in Ennis during the Consairtín festival earlier this year.
Treasa Bhreathnach speaks to three women about their personal experience of menopause, plus newly-commissioned poems from Réaltán Ní Leannáin and Máire Holmes.
Radio 1's digital sister station mines over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.
columnist Edel Coffey reviews Megan Nolan's novel, ; and director Thom Southerland talks to Sean Rocks about , coming to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Karen Ní Bhroin conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in music by Copland, Morricone, and John Williams, in one of the highlights of last year's Summer Lunchtime Concert series.
Tristan Rosenstock meets with artists from different backgrounds who talk about the pieces of music that have formed the soundtrack to different important times in their lives — actor Bairbre Ní Chaoimh talks about the music that reminds her of the first time she fell in love, and was playing while she gave birth.
Kevin Rowland, of '80s poppers Dexy's Midnight Runners/Dexys, tells Seán Rocks about his new album, ; director Emma Jordan and actor Natalie Radmall-Quirke discuss the Everyman's new production of by Tennessee Williams.
Kelly-Anne Byrne, broadcaster and DJ, marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's self-titled debut album.
A special edition from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway: Seán Rocks talks to director Garry Hynes and cast members about Druid Theatre's staging of Sean O'Casey's Dublin trilogy: , , and .
The live concert series continues, with the multi-award-winning group Altan, recorded at Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal in April.
Clíodhna and Bríd Óg battle it out in the final of the All Ireland Charity Shop Championship; Eddie gets his just deserts; and the village is shocked when the winner makes an unexpected announcement, in the finale of this comedy-drama series.
The RTÉ Concert Orchestra, guided by the baton of Kensho Watanabe, one of the most exciting young conductors to come out of the United States.