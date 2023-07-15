Beginner’s Pluck: Galway writer and editor Mary O’Donoghue 

Brought up on a small farm on the edge of the Burren, Mary was the eldest of three girls. She read early.

“My mother remembers me reading a newspaper aged three.”

After university she started teaching English and History in a school in Galway, as well as teaching English at NUI Galway. During this time she wrote poetry through an evening class in the Galway Arts Centre.

“Louis de Paor took the class. I’ve since translated his poetry from Irish to English.”

Mary then left for America and became a part-time lecturer at Babson College near Boston.

“Visa restrictions meant I couldn’t work elsewhere, so I had time to write again. I was trying short stories, and the only one to really work turned into a novel. Before the House Burns was published in 2010, the year I got my green card.”

She’s been teaching in Babson College ever since, but has taken two sabbaticals: “During the first one, in 2018, I lived in Alabama. I still live there when I’m not teaching.”

The other, last spring, was in Villanova where Mary was the Heimbold Chair of Irish Studies.

“I finished the collection there.”

The author of several poetry collections and translations, Mary is senior editor at the literary magazine, AGNI.

Who is Mary O’Donoghue?

Date/place of birth: 1975/ Galway but raised in Clare.

Education: St Joseph’s Convent in Gort. NUI Galway, BA in English and History and MPhil in Irish Studies.

Home: Alabama.

Family: Husband James McNaughton, an Irish Beckett scholar, and stepdaughter, Niamh.

The day job: College Professor at Babson College.

In another life: “I almost went into architecture.”

Favourite writers: Mavis Gallant; Maeve Brennan; Joy Williams; Tatyana Tolstaya; Leonard Michaels; Amy Hempel.

Second book: “I’ll be working on more short stories, and another novel.”

Top tip: “It’s OK to flail around as long as you stay at it. Be willing to let things go.”

The Hour After Happy Hour by Mary O’Donoghue

The debut

The Hour after Happy Hour. The Stinging Fly Press, €15.00

Whether examining the strained relationships between parents and children; or following friends in discussion of failed love affairs, these literary stories of emigration, transit, and exile are both entertaining and thought provoking.

The verdict: Clever, witty and sophisticated. Beautifully written.