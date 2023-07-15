Beginner’s Pluck: Galway writer and editor Mary O’Donoghue 

“It’s OK to flail around as long as you stay at it. Be willing to let things go.” 
Beginner’s Pluck: Galway writer and editor Mary O’Donoghue 

Mary O’Donoghue. Pic: James McNaughton

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 18:00

Brought up on a small farm on the edge of the Burren, Mary was the eldest of three girls. She read early.

“My mother remembers me reading a newspaper aged three.” 

After university she started teaching English and History in a school in Galway, as well as teaching English at NUI Galway. During this time she wrote poetry through an evening class in the Galway Arts Centre.

“Louis de Paor took the class. I’ve since translated his poetry from Irish to English.” 

Mary then left for America and became a part-time lecturer at Babson College near Boston.

“Visa restrictions meant I couldn’t work elsewhere, so I had time to write again. I was trying short stories, and the only one to really work turned into a novel. Before the House Burns was published in 2010, the year I got my green card.” 

She’s been teaching in Babson College ever since, but has taken two sabbaticals:  “During the first one, in 2018, I lived in Alabama. I still live there when I’m not teaching.” 

The other, last spring, was in Villanova where Mary was the Heimbold Chair of Irish Studies.

“I finished the collection there.” 

 The author of several poetry collections and translations, Mary is senior editor at the literary magazine, AGNI.

Who is Mary O’Donoghue?

Date/place of birth: 1975/ Galway but raised in Clare.

Education: St Joseph’s Convent in Gort. NUI Galway, BA in English and History and MPhil in Irish Studies.

Home: Alabama.

Family: Husband James McNaughton, an Irish Beckett scholar, and stepdaughter, Niamh.

The day job: College Professor at Babson College.

In another life: “I almost went into architecture.” 

Favourite writers: Mavis Gallant; Maeve Brennan; Joy Williams; Tatyana Tolstaya; Leonard Michaels; Amy Hempel.

Second book: “I’ll be working on more short stories, and another novel.” 

Top tip: “It’s OK to flail around as long as you stay at it. Be willing to let things go.” 

The Hour After Happy Hour by Mary O’Donoghue
The Hour After Happy Hour by Mary O’Donoghue

The debut 

The Hour after Happy Hour. The Stinging Fly Press, €15.00

Whether examining the strained relationships between parents and children; or following friends in discussion of failed love affairs, these literary stories of emigration, transit, and exile are both entertaining and thought provoking.

The verdict: Clever, witty and sophisticated. Beautifully written.

Read More

Summer books: 20 tips on modern novels and old classics for your holiday reading  

More in this section

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Second Night 'Survived the Great War': Taylor Swift fans share joy at pre-sale success for Dublin gigs
US actors’ union Sag-Aftra strike: Everything you need to know US actors’ union Sag-Aftra strike: Everything you need to know
UK premiere of Oppenheimer - London Cast of Oppenheimer walk out of UK premiere ahead of actors’ strike announcement
#Unwind
<p>Cillian Murphy arrives for the UK premiere of Oppenheimer, which he would later leave as part of the Hollywood strike. Picture: PA</p>

Cillian Murphy among high profile figures supporting US actors’ union strike

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd