Film Review: The Breach leaves interesting aspects alone in favour of simple jump-scares

The Breach (15A) is a thriller that opens in fine style, as a family picnicking by a lake has its day out interrupted by a canoe that floats to the shore containing a corpse from which the entire skeleton has been ripped.

Police chief John Hawkins (Allan Hawco) can’t figure out the cause of death, but things quickly get even weirder when it’s discovered that the victim, Cole Parsons (Adam Kenneth Wilson), is a former CERN scientist who has been living in the boondocks and building a homemade particle collider.

Commissioning Meg (Emily Alatalo) to ferry him up-river into the wilderness, Hawkins quickly realises that Parsons’s old shack is a house of horrors …

There’s a very good story buried deep inside Rodrigo Gudiño’s sci-fi/horror, which comes on as a B-movie thriller complete with schlocky special effects, but the more interesting aspects of the yarn (the science of resurrection, for example) go unexplored in favour of jump-scares and grotesque body-horror that fails to convince.

On the upside, Allan Hawco is terrific in the lead, and the brooding score is composed and performed by Slash.