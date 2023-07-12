In pictures: Authors and audiences at West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry

The West Cork Literary Festival saw a host of familiar faces flock to the town of Bantry over the weekend.
Graham Norton was in conversation with Maeve Higgins on Friday night and spoke about his West Cork wedding, his fiction writing, and inspiration while Donal Ryan discussed his latest Novel The Queen of Dirt Island on Sunday.
Other events across the festival included a special trip to Whiddy Island with author Eoghan Daltun and 12-year-old Yeva Skalietska in conversation with Sarah Webb about her moving book, 'You Don't Know What War Is: The diary of a young girl from Ukraine'.