In pictures: Authors and audiences at West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry

Graham Norton, Donal Ryan and Eoghan Daltun have been among  the writers taking part in the festival in Bantry
The West Cork Literary Festival takes place from July 7-14 in Bantry

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 14:05
Maeve Lee

The West Cork Literary Festival saw a host of familiar faces flock to the town of Bantry over the weekend.

Graham Norton was in conversation with Maeve Higgins on Friday night and spoke about his West Cork wedding, his fiction writing, and inspiration while Donal Ryan discussed his latest Novel The Queen of Dirt Island on Sunday.

Other events across the festival included a special trip to Whiddy Island with author Eoghan Daltun and 12-year-old Yeva Skalietska in conversation with Sarah Webb about her moving book, 'You Don't Know What War Is: The diary of a young girl from Ukraine'.

 Graham Norton and Maeve Higgins  at the opening night of the West Cork Literary Festival in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry. Picture: Darragh Kane
Donal Ryan  in conversation with Sasha de Buyl during the West Cork Literary Festival at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry. Picture: Dan Linehan
Special guest Maeve Higgins and Graham Norton speaking at the opening night of the West Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane
Allice Clifford on her way to see Eoghan Daltun at the West Cork Literary Festival. Picture: Dan Linehan
Frances Paulsson with Ann and Maeve Power at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry, Co Cork to see Donal Ryan author of The Queen of Dirt Island chatting with Sasha de Buyl at the West Cork Literary Festival. Picture: Dan Linehan
Charlotte Tomi with her daughter Juliette Martin on their way to see Eoghan Daltun. Picture: Dan Linehan
Catherine Thornbarrow, Delyth Bolt, Anne Desmet and Philippa Alden. Picture: Dan Linehan
Maria Barrett and Norma Healy at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry. Picture: Dan Linehan
Norah McCarthy and Ellen Bennett, Douglas at the opening night of the West Cork Literary Festival to see Graham Norton and Maeve Higgins in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry. Picture: Darragh Kane
Mother and daughters Orla Kirwan, Celbridge, Bronagh Kennedy, Ashbourne, Pauline Byrne, Celbride and Fiona Byrne Celbridge at the opening night of the West Cork Literary Festival to see Graham Norton and Maeve Higgins. Picture: Darragh Kane
Ruth and Mark Ronaldson, Galway at the opening night of the West Cork Literary Festival. Picture: Darragh Kane
Eoghan Daltun, the author of 'An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding gave a talk on Whiddy Island one of the programmes at the West Cork Literary Festival. Picture: Dan Linehan
West Cork Literary Festival
