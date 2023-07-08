Five things we learned from Graham Norton at the West Cork Literary Festival

Wedded bliss

Graham Norton and his husband, Scottish film-maker Jono McLeod, mark their first wedding anniversary this weekend and they have fond memories of their summer nuptials in Bantry — especially the rumours they heard about their guest list.

“It’s this weekend last year we had our wedding party here in Bantry. We had it in Bantry House and then Ahakista. It was supposed to be a secret, but people knew there was something happening,” Norton said.

Norton, 60, said the “rumour mill” was the best entertainment for the couple as celebrity lookalikes were being spotted across West Cork. “Somebody saw ‘Elton John’ in the Tin Pub — imagine being the person who got mistaken for Elton John!” he joked.

Other rumours included ‘Lady Gaga’ flying in by helicopter and Adele being spotted “without makeup” in SuperValu.

A wealth of inspiration on his doorstep

Graham Norton said there are 'too many stories' to be inspired by in West Cork

In Forever Home, Norton says the character of Moira “isn't my mother but there are echoes of my mother in Moira”. He added he could fill dozens of novels with the anecdotes his mother offers about every house they drive past in West Cork.

“Ireland’s great because there are lots of stories here. If I go for a drive with my mother, every house you pass has about two novels in it,” he said.

“I feel like there's too many stories, in a way. If you put them all in the book it would be ridiculous, so you have to weed them out. I think that's a really useful thing because bits of Irish rural life are very good for mysteries and secrets: although people sort of know everything about each other, we don’t really know. You don’t really know what’s going on.”

'Mind-blowing' changes for gay people

In recent years, Norton has spoken much of the changed Ireland he rediscovered as an adult after emigrating in the 1980s. After feeling outcast here as a gay man, he moved to both America and Britain before returning and discovering a much more accepting society.

“I went back to my school, Bandon Grammar School, to do a prize day and there were openly gay students," he noted. "That blew my mind that that had happened in my lifetime.”

He paid tribute to those who campaigned for equal rights, joking that he “did nothing. I left and came back when the coast was clear.”

His love for West Cork is so deep now that when Maeve Higgins asked him where he would like his ashes to be scattered, he didn’t hesitate to say Ahakista.

The ‘bridge-burning’ book he wants to write

Graham Norton told the sold-out event there's a 'bridge-burning book' waiting to be written when he retires.

While Norton remained tight-lipped on difficult guests and behind-the-scenes drama on The Graham Norton Show, he did admit there is another memoir he would love to write as soon as he retires: “I would love to do a big ‘bridge-burning’ book”.

He said his job as a chat show host is fun but admitted “there are nights where it's less fun” and said he will wait until he closes that chapter of his career to say more.

“Most of the people who appear to be nice on the show are nice, I would say. I’m not burning bridges yet. The minute I retire, you’ll know. Oh, THAT book…”

His favourite Irish authors

Norton was vocal about his love for fellow authors Liz Nugent and Catherine Kirwan, who both write crime novels. He praised Nugent for being “really good at twisty plots, proper pageturners.

“People underestimate the skill it takes. I think Liz Nugent is really good at that. You open a Liz Nugent book, she grabs hold of you and just drags you through the story.

“Catherine Kirwan does the same thing where I’m in, I'm enjoying it and you’re on a ride with her. She's so confident and capable.”

The West Cork Literary Festival runs until July 14. For more information see www.westcorkmusic.ie