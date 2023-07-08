Fun Home review: Ingenious adaptation of Alison Bechdel's tragicomic memoir

Fun Home, Gate Theatre, Dublin ★★★★☆

In her own words, the cartoonist Alison Bechdel “leapt” out of the closet after she went to college: a final crystallisation of what she always knew deep down. Her gay father had stayed closeted all his married life, and stepped in front of a truck in a suspected suicide. This terrible contrast is what Bechdel set out to unravel in her 2006 memoir Fun Home, which she dubbed a “family tragicomic”.

This much-lauded multi-award-winning Broadway adaptation by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron has that “tragicomic” spirit in spades, plucking at the heartstrings while using the upbeat sounds of the American musical to shine a bright light on the darker corners of family relationships, identity, and the human heart.

A scene from Fun Home at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

In Roisin McBrinn’s winning production for the Gate, we first find the grown-up Alison (Frances McNamee) seated at her illustrator’s board, in her 40s, looking back at her 70s childhood. It’s this Alison who’ll be the narrator of this memory play, as we meet Small Alison (a bright Jodi Kaye) and Middle Alison (a winningly gauche Orla Scally), her siblings and parents.

The central father-daughter dynamic is created from the first moments. Tomboyish Small Alison wants to play aeroplane, “like Superman up in the sky”, but her father is more interested in rummaging in a box of antiques, extolling the virtues of some Irish linen, or a piece of silverware. “I want to know what’s true, dig deep into who, and what, and why, and when, until now gives way to then,” sings the excellent Killian Donnelly as the conflicted Bruce Bechdel. Well, quite, one might say. It’s by no means the last time Fun Home risks this kind of heavy irony.

The title itself is the most obvious example, a dual reference to English teacher Bruce’s second job as a funeral director, and the family’s living museum of a home, his obsession. “Welcome to our house on Maple Avenue,” they sing in a typically jaunty early number, “see how we polish and we shine.” Could this pristine, perfect place belie the messy, complex and tortured lives that play out inside it? You bet it could! You’d imagine the sound of a metaphor clanging could drown out the music, but the contrast actually works well.

As Bruce later takes on a second doer-upper, he sings about the onerous workload in an even more obvious parallel: “Something’s cracking, something’s rotting, piles of ruin and debris, killing me, crushing me.” In moments like this, Fun Home ingeniously conveys the necessary emotional turmoil while maintaining Bruce’s essential tragedy: this is what happens when we’re not true to ourselves.

Trystan Rhys Bruen, Chloe Cody, Ethan O’Connor, Riain Cash, Killian Donnelly, Nichola MacEvilly and Frances McNamee in Fun Home. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Structurally, Fun Home proceeds non-chronologically, with the music carrying us along more than dramatic progression, several strong numbers punctuating. Small Alison brings the house down with Ring of Keys, a song of tweenager curiosity, while Bruce’s final Edges of the World delivers an emotional punch.

His long-suffering wife Helen (Nichola MacEvilly) could easily have been underwritten here, but Tesori and Kro give her Days and Days, a song of life’s slow ebbing worthy of Stephen Sondheim at his best. A Jackson 5-style number giving a kids’ perspective on growing up with the fun(eral) home is an absolute hoot.

Lara Campbell’s costumes evoke the period nicely, and delineate between the three Alisons. Paul Willis, in his set design, wisely eschews trying to live up to the clutter and lists of Victoriana the songs so well describe. Instead, onto its light pastel walls is projected a hint of flocked wallpaper, while a chaise longue and a piano complete the sketch. Like the rest of this show, it’s a successful reimagining of the inspired and inspiring source material.

Until August 26