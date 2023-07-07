Film Review: Smoking Causes Coughing is utterly bonkers - a delight

- Smoking Causes Coughing
- ★★★★☆
- Cinema release
Brace yourself for Smoking Causes Coughing (16s). It’s a superhero movie, yes, but one in which Tobacco Force, dressed like 1950s Formula One drivers and led by Benzene (Gilles Lellouche) and Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), are obliged by their puppet-rat Chief Didier (voiced by Alain Chabat) to take a sabbatical to work on their team spirit.
Relaxing at a lakeside resort, the team tell shaggy dog stories until their holiday is interrupted by the news that the space-villain Lezardin (Benoît Poelvoorde) has decided to obliterate Earth…
Written and directed by Quentin Dupieux, Smoking Causes Coughing is utterly bonkers: if you can imagine a superhero flick scripted by Flann O’Brien, you won’t go too far astray.
The special effects are rubbish, the resident robot Norbert 1200 is a pile of junk, and the superheroes’ special power — the quintet direct ‘the negative energy of cigarettes to destroy their enemies’ — is utter bunk.
All of which makes it an absurdist delight, the most compelling aspect of which is a growing sense of wonder at how the actors manage to deliver some of the worst dialogue ever written without cracking up.
Sign up for Scene & Heard, our dynamic weekly arts and culture newsletter curated by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.
Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.Sign up
© Irish Examiner Ltd