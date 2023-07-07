Film Review: Smoking Causes Coughing is utterly bonkers - a delight

Brace yourself for Smoking Causes Coughing (16s). It’s a superhero movie, yes, but one in which Tobacco Force, dressed like 1950s Formula One drivers and led by Benzene (Gilles Lellouche) and Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), are obliged by their puppet-rat Chief Didier (voiced by Alain Chabat) to take a sabbatical to work on their team spirit.

Relaxing at a lakeside resort, the team tell shaggy dog stories until their holiday is interrupted by the news that the space-villain Lezardin (Benoît Poelvoorde) has decided to obliterate Earth…

Written and directed by Quentin Dupieux, Smoking Causes Coughing is utterly bonkers: if you can imagine a superhero flick scripted by Flann O’Brien, you won’t go too far astray.

Smoking Causes Coughing: tapping into the 'negative energy of cigarettes'.

The special effects are rubbish, the resident robot Norbert 1200 is a pile of junk, and the superheroes’ special power — the quintet direct ‘the negative energy of cigarettes to destroy their enemies’ — is utter bunk.

All of which makes it an absurdist delight, the most compelling aspect of which is a growing sense of wonder at how the actors manage to deliver some of the worst dialogue ever written without cracking up.