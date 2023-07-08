TV and Streaming Highlights: Ireland's dairy industry under the microscope on RTÉ One

SATURDAY

The Saturday Game Live

RTÉ2, 5.40 pm

Joanne Cantwell presents live coverage of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final: Limerick v Galway (throw-in, 6pm).

The Joy Of the Bee Gees

BBC Two, 8.15pm

Documentary profile of the Gibb brothers, from child stars on the Australian variety circuit to competitors with the Beatles in the late ’60s and disco superstars in the ’70s.

The Lady In The Van

BBC One, 10.25pm

The true story of Miss Shepherd, an eccentric woman of uncertain origins, who ‘temporarily’ parked her broken-down van in writer Alan Bennett’s London driveway for 15 years.

SUNDAY

The Sunday Game Live

RTÉ2, 3.15 pm

Joanne Cantwell presents live coverage of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final: Kilkenny v Clare (throw-in, 4pm).

A Spy Among Friends

UTV, 9pm

Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce star in a glum espionage thriller based on the real life story of real British spies Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philly.

Night & Day: Ó Dhubh go Dubh

TG4, 10.30pm

Last September saw crowds flock to Co Roscommon for the inaugural Night and Day Festival. Set in the historic surrounds of Clonalis House, the weekend featured a stellar line-up of Irish and international acts including Villagers, Mary Wallopers, Moxie, Orla Gartland, and John Grant.

MONDAY

RTÉ Investigates: Dairy’s Dirty Secret

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Fran McNulty investigates the underside of Ireland’s dairy boom where the success of a multi-billion euro industry often comes at the expense of animal welfare.

We Hunt Together

BBC One, 11.45pm

Freddy and Baba, strangers with troubled pasts, form a bond after an unfortunate incident. Dawn breaks over a country house as part three begins. Freddy and Baba have fled the city in search of an isolated spot to bury the witness to their murderous night in the woods.

Secondary school teacher Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil from Cape Clear in West Cork features in Mealladh na Mara on RTÉ

TUESDAY

Mealladh na Mara

RTÉ One, 7pm

In this brand-new Irish language series from RTÉ, the viewer is taken into the worlds of three very different people who have all felt lured by the sea since they were children. Ireland is surrounded by the ocean and many have a complex relationship to this volatile force of nature. For generations, the sea has been a source of livelihoods, legends and wonder, but the sea can also be a place of immense danger.

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Live coverage from Tallaght Stadium of Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik of Iceland in the Champions League First Qualifying Round (kick-off tba).

The Heiress and the Heist

RTÉ One 9.35pm

The story of the English heiress turned Provision IRA bomber continues. After the bombing attempt on Strabane, Rose and her accomplice, Eddie Gallagher, flee to the Republic of Ireland and go into hiding. Wanted posters with Rose’s picture are released to the public in connection to the bombing.

WEDNESDAY

The Great British Sewing Bee

BBC One, 9pm

It’s Week 8, and the remaining sewers celebrate fashion icons with little black dresses, a shower curtain transformation and smoking jackets.

Murder On The Blackpool Express

BBC Two, 9pm

A wry twist on Agatha Christie as a group of crime novel fans on a coach trip are picked off one-by-one by a mysterious assailant. With Griff Rhys Jones, Nigel Havers, Una Stubbs and more.

Litir Ghrá ón Dara: Cogadh Domhanda

TG4, 9.30pm

The inspirational story of how the love that Belfast Doctor Frank Murray had for his Gaeltacht sweetheart Eileen O’Kane prevailed despite the horrors of captivity in Japanese POW camps during the Second World War.

THURSDAY

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8pm

Kira is horrified when Juliet pushes her altruism into the spotlight. Hayley’s plan to sell McCoys hits another setback. A moment’s carelessness by Dean ends up costing him dearly.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Presenter Dev Griffin explores his Irish and Jamaican heritage, with a visit to Kilkee, Co Clare, followed by a trip to Jamaica.

FRIDAY

DNA Caillte

TG4, 8pm

In 1601, the Gaelic lords of Ulster faced the English in the Battle of Kinsale. Its outcome would decide the fate of Ireland for centuries to come — and it was fought in near Arctic conditions. Now, scientists have discovered the cause of this extreme weather — a massive volcanic eruption on the other side of the world.

John Torode’s Ireland: Wexford to Cork

RTÉ2, 8.30pm

John’s heading south to Cork, Ireland’s biggest and richest county for natural produce. He goes to the legendary Ballymaloe Cookery School, and meets Darina Allen, for many the matriarch of modern Irish food.

Darina shows John how to make classic Irish soda bread and her daughter-in-law Rachel, herself a famous TV chef and author, makes an accompanying soup. There’s a visit to Cork City’s iconic English Market where John cooks and tastes some classic Corned Beef.

Queen of Oz

BBC One, 9.30pm

Wry Australian romcom. At an official dinner, Georgie fails miserably in her attempt to drum up business for Australia, leading to scathing criticism from both the media and the public.

Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty

STREAMING

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video, Friday

Woozy romantic drama based on the popular YA novels by Jenny Han.

Foundation, season two

Apple TV+, Friday

Filmed at Troy Studios, Limerick Apple’s big budget sci-fi saga returns for a second season after a first series that played fast and loose with Isaac Asimov’s cult science fiction novels – but which featured a wonderful gonzo performance by Lee Pace as an emperor cursed to live forever.