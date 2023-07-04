First list of acts announced for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2023

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has revealed its first tranche of acts for the 2023 event. Among them are a mix of modern jazz stars and older acts, with a number of figures who hit the charts around the 1990s and Noughties due to visit Leeside over the weekend of October 26-30.

Macy Gray, Corinne Bailey Rae and Morcheeba are among the crossover acts on the bill, while jazz purists have the likes of Matthew Halsall and Kurt Elling to look forward to.

Cork City Hall also returns as a venue, with non-jazz acts such as DJ Jenny Greene, and former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley performing.

“This year, we’re bringing in bigger acts, we have more venues and more ticketed shows at each venue,” said festival director Mark Murphy. “We’re also extending the Guinness music trail throughout Cork City’s vibrant venues, bars and restaurants, which provides a platform for local artists and an immersive experience for festival-goers.”

Corinne Bailey Rae had a huge hit with 'Put Your Records On'.

Among the early big sellers is likely to be Macy Gray at Cork Opera House on Thursday, October 26. The American singer broke through in 1999 with her worldwide smash ‘I Try’ and, as well as her own songs, the Cork concert also promises a set of classic hits from the 1970s.

Jazz fans will be delighted to hear about the return of Matthew Halsall, who played one of the festival’s best gigs of recent years, at the Everyman in 2021. The Manchester musician is to the fore of a resurgence of British jazz, and will play both an afternoon and night-time gigs at the Everyman.

Gilles Peterson was one of the first broadcasters to bring Halsall to a national audience, and the legendary BBC DJ is also manning the decks at Cyprus Avenue.

Gilles Peterson will play a DJ set at Cyprus Avenue. Picture: Benjamin Teo

Funk fans can pay homage to Fred Wesley as the 80-year-old trombonist with such legends as James Brown and George Clinton brings his band to the Everyman. Among the other interesting gigs announced so far is the return of Brazilian pianist Amaro Freitas to Triskel Christchurch, and a continuation of the venue's association with the ECM label.

Organisers of the festival have promised further additions to the lineup in the coming months.

The 45th year of the jazz festival will round out a busy few months on the southern city’s music calendar, with Sounds From A Safe Harbour returning in early September with the likes of Feist and Wilco; and the city’s folk festival taking place September 28 to October 1.

Thursday 26th October

Macy Gray, Cork Opera House, 8pm

Hailu Mergia, Venue and Time TBA

Friday 27th October

Kurt Elling, The Everyman, 6pm

Matthew Halsall, The Everyman, 10.15pm

Adam Ben Ezra, Triskel Arts Centre, 6.30pm

Morcheeba, Cork Opera House, 12am

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Cork Opera House, 7pm

The Charlatans, with special guests Pillow Queens, Cork City Hall, Time TBA

Saturday 28th October

Matthew Halsall, The Everyman, 2pm

Kurt Elling, The Everyman, 6pm

Muva of earth - Tawiah - Vega Trails, Live at St. Luke’s, 8pm

Amaro Freitas, Triskel Arts Centre, 6.30pm

Kevin Ingram Trio, Triskel Arts Centre, 10pm

Sunday 29th October