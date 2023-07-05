Matthew Modine: 'Cillian Murphy is a sweetheart - so kind and soft-spoken'

With a career spanning decades including roles in film and TV shows like Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises and the forthcoming Oppenheimer, Matthew Modine is one of America’s most versatile actors.

Soon to appear opposite Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated drama, Modine also played Dr Martin Brenner in the TV smash Stranger Things.

The actor will host a masterclass at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh and will also attend the premiere of The Martini Shot. Filmed on location in Ireland, the drama stars Modine as a movie director who begins shooting what he believes will be his final work of art.

Esther McCarthy: Can you tell us about your role and character in The Martini Shot?

Matthew Modine: It’s difficult to say exactly what my role in The Martini Shot is...it’s the character’s vagueness that appealed to me.

On the surface, he’s a film director trying to make a movie.

But under that thin veneer of who and what the character is up to is a whole universe which is filled with mystery.

What fun to be in a film that aspires to be magical and mysterious!

The script, written by the director, Stephen Wallis, is unlike anything I’ve ever read.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in Netflix' Stranger Things

What was the experience like of working in Ireland?

I absolutely loved working in Ireland. It was my first time in the west and every day was a new adventure.

Have you any personal memories of your time here?

The shooting schedule was 14 days. For your readers, that is impossibly fast to make a feature film. Well, nearly - because we did.

When I wasn’t filming I was memorising the text.

When I see the film now, I’m flabbergasted at how good the entire cast is and the sheer beauty of the landscapes within the photography.

The characters are so funny and the story is so poignant.

None of this incredible work could have been accomplished without a solid script and love and dedication from the entire crew and company.

Did you grow up in an environment where it was possible to consider a career as an actor?

I’m not sure there is “an environment” that is conducive to making it possible to pursue the arts.

Every journey out is ultimately a journey within. We have to go out into the unknown to discover what is within us.

New York City provided me with the stage to discover that which was already within me - and was finally able to get out.

Looking back through your career so far, what do you consider the turning points along the way?

A film career, any career in the arts for that matter, is like a racetrack. It’s full of curves and high speed.

Artists do their best to navigate the curves and avoid collisions and crashes.

When you do take a turn too fast it’s always a learning moment. Learning moments are invaluable.

Are you conscious of mixing up your work or does it come down to the script and people on a given project?

Both. Of course, I always look for amazing scripts. Stories that are challenging and fun - and they’re usually in the hands of terrific filmmakers.

Have you other career ambitions you’d like to pursue?

Of course. I’m a multimedia artist. Photography. Oil painting. Writing. Directing. Author. Cooking. We’re only dancing on the earth for a short time. So let’s make the most of it.

Matthew Modine in The Martini Shot.

What can you tell us about upcoming projects?

I just finished over 250 performances playing Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End.

I have a film with Liam Neeson coming this summer, Retribution. Liam’s an old mate. Good man.

Hard Miles is a good movie about a guy who takes four troubled youths on an arduous bike ride to the Grand Canyon.

And Oppenheimer about the US building and deploying the atomic bomb. It’s the second time I’ve worked with Chris Nolan.

You will soon be onscreen with Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. What was the experience like of working with him?

Cillian is a sweetheart. So kind and soft spoken. Charming.

I hope the film is a monster success for him and everyone involved. It’s a massive story and incredibly complex, as you can imagine a story like this would be.

What culture appeals to you? What do you enjoy watching, reading or listening to?

I love reading books - mostly non fiction. Love museums. Seeing the world through the eyes of painters and how they interpret people and landscapes.

When you see a lot of paintings over many years you really appreciate how different and unique people can be when they express them-selves.

