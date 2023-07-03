Podcast Corner: Ex-Glenroe star talks about her depression and eating disorder 

The Ciara Phelan Podcast

New from the Irish Examiner, political correspondent Ciara Phelan talks with guests about some of their most personal life experiences, reflecting on their influences, their family life and the role that faith has played and continues to play in their lives. Phelan says: “I’m hoping that in these discussions listeners will see a different side to people they thought they knew. I’d like to leave listeners with points of interest that will leave them thinking or challenge their views.”

The first guest is actress Mary McEvoy, who as Phelan points out during the episode, everybody will know as Biddy Byrne from Glenroe. That fame is double-edged - McEvoy says she hasn’t been into an Irish pub in 30 years: “If you didn’t join the company, then the abuse would start.”

She adds: “I came from a very rural area of Ireland into an Ireland where there was no celebrity culture, so there was nobody to tell me about it.”

She says that Gay Byrne was good to her - “he was the first person to notice that I wasn’t myself… to ask ‘are you alright?” - but that she didn’t have anyone to turn to back then, really.

After a revealing opening chat with McEvoy, Phelan’s future guests include Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, and sports journalist and disability rights campaigner Joanne O’Riordan.

Second Captains

Two brilliant sports interviews on two long-running shows to recommend. First up, and for subscribers only (€5 a month), Second Captains had Cork cyclist Eddie Dunbar in studio (episode 2669, June 22), fresh off a top-10 finish at the Giro d’Italia, the highest finish by an Irishman in the Giro since Stephen Roche’s victory in 1987. He talked about the dangers involved in cycling, including his worst experience - a concussion that dogged him for months, where even bumps in the road proved too much for him.

Eddie Dunbar. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

OTB GAA

Meanwhile, on Off The Ball’s GAA show (just search for OTB GAA on your podcast apps), Vincent Hogan was on with Joe Molloy on June 21 to talk about finally hanging up his hat as a sportswriter with the Irish Independent - hopefully it’s only a temporary sportswriting hiatus. While the interview with Joe Molloy is about sportswriting, its themes will be familiar to many. Hogan talks about how the job has changed in recent years, finding various aspects more challenging than his younger colleagues.

“The one thing I just wanted to avoid was not being able to do it properly,” admits Hogan. “At this stage, I don’t feel like I’m enjoying matches. And I get this thing of ‘it’s not real work’, and people will say that, but I’ve always seen it as real work. It’s not something that I’ve shown very openly, but I’ve always been anxious about work.”