Cynthia Nixon disappointed at leak over Kim Cattrall role in And Just Like That

And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon has told of her disappointment that Kim Cattrall’s surprise cameo appearance in the second series was leaked before making it to air.

Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis reprised their roles in the Sex And The City spin-off show in 2021, explaining Cattrall’s absence by saying her character Samantha Jones had moved to London without warning.

It was later reported that her brief appearance on And Just Like That will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Nixon told The Times style magazine of her concern that Cattrall’s appearance will not live up to the hype.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

“I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure from the franchise.

In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie contacted Samantha via text message, and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to mend fences.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)

Cattrall played PR executive Samantha for six series of Sex And The City, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

She was beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious ways but stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film.

Nixon was more optimistic about the reasons for bringing the show back after more than a decade away.

She said: “I’m 57 and I feel like the fifties, the perimenopausal, post-menopause, should be, frankly, a really golden time in a woman’s life.

“It has certain things in common with adolescence: you can return to yourself and ask, ‘Who am I? What do I wanna be?’

“There is a chance to look at your life and make some changes or draw some boundaries.”