Book Interview: Catherine Kirwan gives UCC star billing in A Lesson in Malice

Catherine Kirwan was only 16 years old when she arrived at University College, Cork, to study law. It was the mid-1980s, when going away to college was a huge deal for someone like Kirwan, who grew up on a farm in the shadow of the Comeragh Mountains, in Fews, Co Waterford.

“I arrived in Cork from a small parish. When I came to UCC, I might as well have been going to New York. It was that exciting,” she says.

The solicitor and author laughs as she recalls how naive she was about her intended career.

“I only found out about having to do the Blackhall Place exams [to qualify as a solicitor] once I was actually in UCC. I had no idea. I thought ‘sure I’ll go to UCC and get my law degree and I’ll be a solicitor’. And when I realised, I was like ‘oh, shit’.”

Not only did Kirwan qualify as a solicitor, going on to work in a Cork firm, she is now a published author, with three books under her belt. In her latest, A Lesson in Malice, UCC, a place which has played such a pivotal part in her life, takes a starring role.

It makes sense then to meet Kirwan in our mutual alma mater, and while I have visions of us scoffing sandwiches in the beautiful surroundings of the college quad, the searing heat and lack of shade means we settle at a table and bench behind the O’Rahilly Building, underneath the more temperate shelter of a tree. It’s clear that Kirwan knows UCC like the back of her hand at this stage. She lives in the vicinity, and the college proved to be a refuge during the interminable days of lockdown.

Catherine Kirwan, author, who has written a new crime novel based in UCC, pictured in the east wing corridor in UCC. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A Lesson in Malice once again features sleuthing Cork solicitor Finn Fitzpatrick who is drawn into a murky plot of intrigue and murder after she is invited to a conference at UCC. For Kirwan, the photogenic quad and the atmospheric buildings that frame it were the perfect setting for dastardly deeds.

“Some years ago, I moved back to this area and I started walking around UCC all the time. During lockdown, it was a haven. It’s a really beautiful campus, and I also think it’s a great location for a book. There’s so many people here at any time, there's the potential for lots of stories.”

Given that the campus novel has long been a popular genre, and that there is no shortage of representation for the likes of Trinity and UCD, Kirwan felt it was about time that UCC got some time in the literary limelight. There’s no shortage of campus action in Kirwan’s chosen area of crime either, think Inspector Morse and Oxford especially.

“There’s loads of books and crime novels set in universities. So I just thought, ‘well, why not UCC?’,” she says.

Kirwan’s first two books featuring solicitor Finn, Darkest Truth and Cruel Deeds were a big hit with readers, in Cork especially. All of Kirwan’s books have an authentic sense of place and Finn is a true rebel in more ways than one. I suggest it takes real confidence to come from outside the Real Capital and assume the persona of a Corkonian as your lead character.

“Yeah, confidence or foolishness,” she says. “But I think that it’s a help being a blow-in because you can see a place without being burdened by all those years of history. I just look at it the way I see it and I don’t have to take on generations of forebears being from the city.”

Like all good detectives, there is plenty of light and shade in the character of Finn but enough to like that she has the reader rooting for her when she’s in a tight spot. Kirwan says that writing a character with whom readers have connected so strongly wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

“It’s up to the reader whether they like her or engage with her or not, I can’t really control that. She’s not the easiest of characters. She makes bad decisions. She’s awkward and sparky and spiky. But at the same time, it turned out that people really did like her, which surprised me.”

A Lesson in Malice by Catherine Kirwan

Given they share a profession, Kirwan understands the curiosity about the similarities between her and her lead character but says Finn leads a far more eventful life than she does, which is probably a good thing considering the scrapes she gets into and her on/off relationship with the less than reliable former cocaine addict Davy.

“[Fellow crime writer] John Connolly always says for crime, people come for plot, but really they stay for characters. People aren’t just going to want to sit down watching telly with Finn. They want her to be doing stuff and I try and keep her moving all the time. I enjoy it putting her in these situations. I use experiences that I've had to inform Finn’s situations but I haven’t done any of the stuff that Finn has done, even though I wish I was brave enough sometimes. I am curious [like her] though, of course I am.”

Kirwan still loves to read crime fiction and finds a sense of comfort in having a resolution at the end of a book.

“I read an awful lot of crime novels. I always did, but somehow after the most recent crash, I got into crime wholesale because it was such an escape from all the stuff that was going on. You might be in Venice, Boston or Oxford or wherever — I am a real armchair traveller. And, of course, when you don’t know what’s going to happen in the real world, it's great to have the reassurance of knowing that I have a contract with this writer, and they will sort this problem out by the end of the book.

"That is why I want to give satisfaction to readers, that the threads are tied up and that it is left in a good place.”

When it comes to why she writes, Kirwan takes inspiration from her fellow writer Catherine Ryan Howard, another member of the burgeoning ‘Cork noir’ brigade.

“She is a big influence on me. She figures she’s in the entertainment business, and I’m the same. I’m not saying I’m doing some kind of art. I want to write a good book and I want to keep writing good books and better books. I read crime as an escape. And I think that’s what the readers want to do, isn’t it?”

As we stroll down towards the Quad for photos, UCC is looking particularly fine in the sunshine and although exams are over, there are still plenty of people milling about. I wonder if Kirwan is cooking up any more plots but she assures me she’s taking a break, for now. I’m sure I’m not the only one looking forward to finding out what the mighty Finn does next.