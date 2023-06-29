15 gigs for July: Lana Del Rey, The Stunning, KT Tunstall and more... 

The Stunning

Saturday July 1, King John's Castle, Limerick

The Galway band brew up a storm at Limerick's medieval monument - support from an all-acoustic 4 of Us.

Caoilian Sherlock

Caoilian Sherlock: launching new album Teenage Jesus at the Opera House. Pic: Brid O'Donovan

Saturday July 1, Cork Opera House Green Room, Cork

Lovelorn, temporally-displaced and armed with good intentions, veteran singer and songwriter Caoilian Sherlock launches Teenage Jesus, his debut full-length under his own moniker.

Belle & Sebastian

Sunday July 2, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

UK indie/pop veterans fulfill a twice-rescheduled date after an illness meant postponing November 2022 gigs - finally touring newest album A Bit of Previous.

The Wailers

Tuesday July 4, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Now seemingly devoid of any and all original members, the outfit tasked with carrying the legacy of reggae vocalist Bob Marley's collaborators is led by Aston Barrett Jr, son of bass player Aston "Family Man" Barrett.

Grey Stag, UNCULTIVATES and more

Thursday July 6, Fred Zeppelin's, Cork

Local metal promotions house Dead Cult oversees an evening upstairs in the red room on Parliament Street, with Dublin metallers Grey Stag, Cork hardcore lads UNCULTIVATES, stoner-rock duo True Home and post-rockers Sky Trumpets.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey: short-notice dose of summertime sadness set for the 3Arena

Friday July 7, 3Arena, Dublin

A hastily-arranged gig will presumably see the American singer turn up on time following her Glastonbury tardiness. Expect classic hits, and tracks from her most recent album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Outsiders' Night

Saturday July 8, Wavelength @ Cyprus Avenue, Cork

The Outsider Ent hip-hop collective continue curating excellent showcases of local young talent, and this one is no exception - singer and songwriter Iona, hyper-pop artist Connor Kane, performance artist TheLastPoetZen, Lauren Aria, and electronic producer My Twisted Heart.

Quarter Block Party

Craic Boi Mental: réidh (leis an glac) for Quarter Block Party, July 14-16

Friday July 14 - Sunday July 16, venues around Cork City

One of the pillars of the city's cultural calendar returns after the Covid crisis with a programme of intimate gigs featuring the cream of new Irish music - including Elaine Howley, Junk Drawer, Craic Boi Mental, Róis and Flowers at Night. More info at @qtrblockparty on Instagram.

Anna's Anchor

Saturday July 15, Workman's Club, Dublin

Limerick indie outfit, fronted by world-travelled songwriter and academic Marty Ryan, tour fourth album The Merries - a minor miracle after Ryan's recovery from a 2021 head injury while in America completing a PhD.

KT Tunstall

Tuesday July 18, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

'Suddenly I See' and 'Black Horse and the Cherry Tree' hitmaker brings the hits to the Caroline Street stage.

Autre Monde

Friday July 21, Whelan's, Dublin

Weirdo, shoestring, no-fi, synthy pop abounds from this Dublin supergroup, comprised of members and musicians from the former Popical Island indie-pop collective.

Post-Punk Podge and the Technohippies

Post Punk Podge: delivering sonic broadsides at Pharmacia in Limerick. Pic: Steve Savage

Saturday July 22, Pharmacia, Limerick

Limerick's championship-calibre provocateurs and self-christened 'neurodivergent oddarses' lay waste to one of Limerick's DIY staples. Support from hip-hop producer Bleak Stack, and a DJ set from local resident Jack Brolly.

Caoi de Barra and SAL

Sunday July 23, Coughlan's, Cork

Berlin-based singer and songwriter Caoi de Barra has set out to transcend her roots in Wicklow soul trio Wyvern Lingo - she's joined by Kildarewoman - and Christy Moore endorsee - Sara Ryan, aka SAL.

The Olllam

Tuesday July 25, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Musician and producer Tyler Duncan and some of his Vulfpeck bandmates continue their unique sonic relationship with Belfast uileann piper John McSherry - kindled years ago as the teenage American tracked him down for tutelage - placing the ancient Irish instrument in the context of modern jazz and funk. Unmissable.

Mallow Arts Festival

Wednesday July 26 - Sunday July 30, Mallow, Co Cork

The North Cork town's annual arts festival continues its contemporary reboot - among the gigging highlights as of press time are The Frank and Walters at the Hibernian Hotel (Friday July 28) and Jack O'Rourke at St James' Church (Saturday July 29). More info at @mallowartsfestival on Instagram.