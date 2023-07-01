TV and Streaming Highlights: Tour de France, Night and Day festival, and Netflix' Wham! documentary

SATURDAY

Racing from the Curragh, RTÉ2, 2pm

Hugh Cahill is joined by Emmet McNamara and Jane Mangan for live coverage of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival. Commentary from Richard Pugh with Brian Gleeson and Katie Walsh reporting.

Champion, BBC One, 9.15pm

As famous British rapper Bosco Champion attempts a comeback, his dutiful sister Vita discovers that her own talent could take her to the top. It’s Champion vs Champion now.

Later…With Jools Holland, BBC Two, 10pm

Jools presents a very special episode of Later… starring Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Following the release of new album Council Skies, the Mancunian icon performs a full set with his band

SUNDAY

Sunday Game Live, RTÉ2, 1.15pm

Live coverage from Croke Park of the All Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals between Cork and Derry (1.45pm) and Dublin and Mayo (4pm)

Evacuation, Channel 4, 9pm

The inside story of how British forces airlifted 15,000 UK citizens out of Kabul as Western allies left Afghanistan in 2021.

Night and Day, TG4, 10.30pm

Last September saw crowds flock to Co Roscommon for the inaugural Night and Day Festival. Set in the historic surrounds of Clonalis House, the weekend featured a stellar line-up of Irish and international acts including Villagers, Mary Wallopers, Moxie, Orla Gartland and John Grant.

Hosted by broadcaster Kayte O'Malley and singer Cian Ó Maonlaí, the series features headline performances from the Queen Medb stage, backstage interviews with artists and the craic and colour of Ireland's hottest new festival.

Episode 3 features The Mary Wallopers, AE Mak and Columbia Mills. Festival headliners John Grant and Orla Gartland close the show in emphatic style.

MONDAY

Tour de France Live, TG4, 1.15pm

All the best action from the Tour de France 2023. Today the cyclists undertake 185 km from Amorebieta-Etxano go Bayonne. Commentary from Páidí Ó Lionáird and Pádraic Ó Cuinn.

Women At War: Mexico, Sky Documentaries, 9pm

Alex Crawford reports from Mexico where women have born the brunt of the violence of the drugs cartels.

We Hunt Together, BBC One, 10.40pm

Freddy’s mood nosedives when old flame Matt Bowers warns her he is about to call in his debts. She’s going to have to come up with the money or face the consequences.

TUESDAY

Fair City, RTÉ One 8pm

Even though Gwen returns to some of her wild ways, she slowly begins to win Anna over. A surprise offer leaves Carol facing a major decision. Just as Zoe grows wary of Alex’s closeness to Dearbhla, Kelly reveals Dearbhla’s secret.

The Heiress, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The is the story of Rose Dugdale and how she went from being an English debutante curtsying in front of the Queen to an avid supporter of the IRA and a shocking art thief.

Ghosts USA, BBC One. 11.30pm

Sam and Jay travel to where Sam's mother died to see if she's now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing.

WEDNESDAY

Rúin Ón Spéir, TG4, 9.30pm

We explore the mysteries and secret histories of the West and North. In Kerry, we reveal the Fort Knox of the Dark Ages and the fascinating link between the village of Sneem and MI5's most famous spymaster.

Above the otherworldly landscape of the Burren, we ponder a vast mysterious footprint, the inspiration for the fantasy realm of Middle Earth and the death-defying secret of the world's first transatlantic flight.

We discover a tiny castle and the epic land art that was only revealed years after the death of its creator.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure, UTV, 9pm

The former AbFab star journeys through Indonesia, Zanzibar, India and Madagascar seeking the world’s most potent spices.

Nico Reynolds: Caribbean cook, and host of All Fired Up; Thursday, 7pm, RTÉ One

THURSDAY

All Fired Up, RTÉ One, 7pm

There's nothing quite like a lazy summer Sunday. And Nico is making the most of laid back garden grilling with a Grilled Steak Sandwich; succulent Applewood Smoked Ham and Grilled Pineapple Glaze; and a heavenly Grilled Rhubarb and Mango Crumble

Contractors, TG4, 9.30pm

The second cuts of silage are ready and our contractors are ready to cut, bale and draw. Eoin in Kerry gets his grass tested for nitrogen and sugar to see if it's good to cut while in Kilfenora in Co. Clare, our other Eoin's best-laid plans for the day are upset by massive downpours of rain. Meath legend, Tommy Dowd drops oil off to the Farrelly Brothers while Peadar tackles a field that has been left abandoned for over 10 years.

International Soccer Friendly, RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Peter Collins presents live coverage of the Republic of Ireland ladies soccer team against France from Tallaght Stadium, Dublin. Commentary from George Hamilton and Stephanie Roche with Tony O’Donoghue reporting.

FRIDAY

DNA Caillte, TG4, 8pm

Episode Two explores a critical time in Irish history - the move from paganism to Christianity. Medieval records don't give much information on the lives of ordinary people, but now DNA and other scientific techniques are opening fascinating windows into the past.

Evidence from burial sites in Ireland show that ancient pre-Christian beliefs continued long into the Christian era. And now, a shocking discovery in County Roscommon suggests that some feared the rise of undead creatures.

John Torode’s Ireland, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

John is on the Wicklow coast and the seaside town of Greystones, which recently won the title of best place to live in the world!

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in Wham!

STREAMING

Wham!, Netflix, Wednesday

The untold story of George Michael and Andrew Ridgley, two scrawny kids from the suburbs who conquered pop in the early 1980s.

The Horror of Dolores Roche, Amazon Prime, Friday

A modern retelling of the Sweeney Todd musical in which a women is forced to to go extremes to keep her massage parlour in business.