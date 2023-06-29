10 TV and streaming highlights for July: The Bear, Rose Dugdale, Roy Keane... 

The Heiress And The Heist, RTÉ One, July 4

Three-part documentary series on Rose Dugdale, the upper-class English woman who ended up joining the IRA and taking part in the 1974 robbery of £8 million worth of paintings from Russborough House in Co Wicklow.

Evacuation, Channel 4, July 2-4

Broadcast over three consecutive nights, this show is described as a ‘documentary military thriller’ and shows the British view of the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in 2021 when the Taliban regained control of the Afghan capital.

The Overlap on Tour, July 5, 9pm

Gary Neville shows Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher around his childhood home in Bury in The Overlap.

We’ve already seen Roy Keane, Gary Neville, and Jamie Carragher in Cork, and this episode takes them back to Manchester, as well as a trip to Neville’s hometown of Bury. As well as going skydiving, they’re also joined by ex player Dimitar Berbatov.

Walt Disney Classic Shorts, Disney+, July 7

The American studio is marking 100 years in 2023, and has restored a collection of its early groundbreaking animations. Among those released in the first batch are a couple from 1927, and the Silly Symphony classic, The Skeleton Dance.

RTÉ Investigates: Dairy’s Dirty Secret, RTÉ One, July 10

In many ways, Ireland’s dairy industry has been one of the nation’s great success stories, but the expansion of the sector has come with a price. We’ve been hearing about the environmental impacts, and now this investigation by Fran McNulty turns the spotlight on various animal welfare issues.

The Deepest Breath, Netflix, July 19

Freediving involves spending time underwater without scuba gear, and this documentary focuses on Irish man Stephen Keenan – who set up a dive school in Dahab on the Red Sea – and Italian diver Zecchini. It's a tale that ultimately takes a tragic turn.

The Bear, Disney+, July 19

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear

The first series of the Chicago restaurant drama split opinion somewhat, but it still garnered more than enough devotees to ensure a hefty audience for the return of Jeremy Allen White and co. Cue a large helping of tension over the 10 episodes as Carmy and his pals try to transform the sandwich joint. Olivia Colman features among those making cameos in season two.

Then You Run, Sky Max (July 14), Now (July 7)

Some of the cast of Then You Run, on Sky Max/NOW

Emerging Irish star Leah McNamara is among the stars of this new series about a group of London teenagers who get involved in some murky events on a trip to Rotterdam.

The Witcher, Netflix, July 27

The second half of season three drops with three more episodes. Fans will be eager to see what happens Geralt and co after Volume 1’s suspenseful ending, and it’s also their final chance to see Henry Cavill in a role that’ll be filled by Liam Hemsworth for season four.

Good Omens, Prime Video, July 28

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, David Tennant as Crowley, in Prime Video's Good Omens

The double super-duo creation returns for a second season as David Tennant and Michael Sheen are back in a show originally written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. We’ll see more angel-demon dynamics as the world faces a fresh threat.