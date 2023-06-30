Film Review: Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is a tempestous watch at best

The latest Dreamworks animated feature, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (PG) opens as Ruby (voiced by Lana Condor) discovers why her mother, Agatha (Toni Collette), has moved the Gillman family from the depths of the sea to the coastal town of Oceanside — because the women of the family, should they take a dip in the ocean, turn into the monstrous kraken, or giant squid.

Horrified by her gigantic size after diving into the sea to save her High School swoon, Connor (Jaboukie Young-White), Ruby heads for the ocean depths, where she meets her warrior-queen Grandmamah (Jane Fonda) and soon finds herself embroiled in an age-old conflict between the kraken and the evil mermaid empire.

Good stuff in prospect, for a pre-teen audience at least, but the story — the middle section especially — feels rushed and under-developed, while the animation, despite the potential for dramatic undersea visuals, is distinctly underwhelming by comparison with last month’s The Little Mermaid.

(cinema release)