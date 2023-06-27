Podcast Corner: Shows that offer a quick way to catch up on Taylor Swift 

Every Single Album

Taylor Swift is coming to Ireland for two dates at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in a year’s time - if you want to impress the Swiftie in your life, or just brush up on her discography, Every Single Album is the podcast you’ll want to listen to.

From the Ringer and presented by long-time Swiftie Nora Princiotti and former Ticketmaster chief executive Nathan Hubbard, they start at the beginning with Swift’s self-titled debut and work their way through, well, every single album, of the past 15 or so years. It’s fan service but you’ll also learn a lot more about how the cult of Taylor grew to stadium levels and beyond as she transitioned from country to pop superstardom.

The Eras Tour has been winding its way across the US this summer and Every Single Album has returned with a ‘Summer of Taylor Swift’ series, charting the eye-boggling economics of the tour, rumours (yes, Matty Healy), and ask can Cruel Summer, one of the highlights of the tour if our TikTok feeds are to be believed, still be the song of the summer, four years on from the release of Lover.

Music Now

If that sounds like too much of a deep dive into Taylor Swift, last week’s episode of Rolling Stone’s podcast, Music Now, was all about Taylormania. Pondering how, 17 years into her career, Swift has managed to hit a new height of popularity, the show looks at her pandemic-era rise, rerecording her old albums while refocusing attention on her songwriting with the release of Folklore and Evermore.

Switched on Pop

A perennial favourite, Switched on Pop has plenty of Taylor Swift episodes in its archive going back to 2014. In February, they released an episode entitled ‘The LA guitar shop that reinvented indie folk’, kicking off with a particular guitar sound that appears on Swift’s track Champagne Problems as well as myriad big songs of recent years, like Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Emily, I’m Sorry by Boygenius. The podcast traces the sound back to this small guitar shop that sounds like one man’s pet project.

Aaron Dessner from The National was one of their first customers - the same Aaron Dessner who collaborated with Swift on Evermore and Folklore - so he wanted to get her one of these bespoke guitars. As the owner, Reuben Cox, explains: “He bought one to give to her as a gift, which I delivered to her compound in some neighbourhood - you can imagine what it’s like. It was wild, there’s a very tall gate and armed guards. The gate opened up about a foot and a half and an arm reached out and grabbed the guitar and the gate closed.” It’s a brilliant 35-minute listen.