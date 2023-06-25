Book Review: Ian Maleney distinguishes himself as a writer to watch in Minor Monuments

This intriguing and thought-provoking volume was conceived while Maleney’s beloved grandfather John Joe was dying with Alzheimer’s disease, and written after his death, to figure out how the author felt ‘‘about home, about family, about myself’’. Maleney is from what he calls the ’flyover country’ of the Midlands and its boggy landscapes remain deeply important to him.

He studied Sound Engineering in college and worked for a while as a music journalist. Music and sound are to the forefront in these meditations.

He writes about how music can be the last link to a past that is disappearing, something common in many Alzheimer’s patients as they near the terminus of their illness, when songs from the person’s youth might be the last visible glimmer of who they once were.

Maleney examines the work of musicians/music theorists like David Toop and Brian Eno. One of the many pleasures the book offers is a fine appreciation of Eno’s 1975 work Discreet Music, its playfulness with the listener’s senses of time and of memory.

The interlinked essays draw on the work of a wide variety of writers — Barthes, Berger, Didion, Sontag, Sebald and many others figure.

The writing of Seamus Heaney is important to him, "his success evidence that the kind of inconsequential rural place I knew best could still be worth writing about, and that the touchstones of my parochial upbringing could be made relevant, even telling". He writes incisively about Human Chain, Heaney’s final volume of poems.

Maleney decides to record John Joe in his last days. He says he is "caught up in my grandfather the way one gets caught in rain". He aims to capture his grandfather’s life in "the last days of its becoming". This section of the book is beautiful and very moving.

Minor Monuments: Essays, by Ian Maleney

As well as an examination of what it means to come from somewhere and what belonging might mean (Maleney says he would prefer to be part of a community than of a network), the book is a consideration of writing and of other forms of art and of what they are and aren’t capable of.

The recordings of the bog and its sounds that he undertakes cannot evoke the lived minute for him or for others when listened back to later, cannot capture what it was like for a particular person to be in a particular place at a particular time.

Writing about his family, he finds, has the effect of distancing him from the people he is closest to. Writing turns memory into history.

There are many sentences and ideas here to be pondered over:

"Sometimes a love in its early days is indistinguishable from the quiet in which it takes root." "Sometimes sound is essentially a function of the light." "Sound is a medium of time." Asking the profound question of how one can properly live and write, knowing that one can never return home, this weighty collection is perhaps best read a chapter or two at a time.

Maleney is the founder of Fallow Media, an inter-disciplinary publication for music, photography and long-form writing on the internet. He has produced successful podcasts, including The Stand With Eamon Dunphy, and been published in such publications as Winter Papers, gorse and the Dublin Review.

These essays are intelligent, poignant and frank and make for a wonderful debut. The book has elicited high praise from Fintan O’Toole, Kevin Barry, and Sally Rooney, amongst others.

Maleney is a writer to watch out for.