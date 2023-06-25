Book Review: Charleen Hurtubise's The Polite Act of Drowning

Portraying the protagonist as an outsider is a motif of the coming-of-age novel.

From LP Hartley’s The Go-Between to Paul Murray’s Skippy Dies, the adolescent central character awkwardly occupies a liminal place that mirrors their sense of being stranded between childhood and adulthood.

In her promising debut The Polite Act of Drowning, Charleen Hurtubise underlines 16-year-old Joanne Kennedy’s isolation.

The novel is set in the small, insular town of Kettle Lake in Michigan and unfolds over the summer of 1985.

At school, Joanne takes “refuge on the periphery of the lunchroom” with other marginalised girls.

She sits on the edge of a scene at home as though excluded by “an invisible barrier” and in the water she feels suspended between being awake and dreaming.

Joanne’s disconnection from her peers and her family is echoed by her disconnection from herself, believing that she has “no defining lines at all”.

The protagonist’s void begins to fill with the arrival from Detroit of Lucinda, a character with “clear, definitive lines”.

Confident, worldly, freewheeling and comfortable in her body, Lucinda seems to be everything Joanne isn’t.

Yet they form a close bond (“For the first time in my life, I think I have a friend”) that propels Joanne towards self-acceptance and a sexual awakening.

Early in the novel, a teenage girl drowns in the lake.

It acts as a catalyst for prising open the secrets that overwhelm Joanne’s family.

Her lonely mother Rosemary spends most of her time in the basement refurbishing antiques and painting.

She loves her children, but because of a previous trauma is aloof and neglectful — her young son, Sammy, is being cared for by relatives.

The Polite Act of Drowning by Charleen Hurtubise

Hurtubise draws strong parallels between Joanne and Rosemary.

Like her daughter, Rosemary (an “outlier”) inhabits a borderland.

Rosemary was never accepted by the family of her husband, Danny.

His ancestors arrived from Ireland before the Famine and established Kettle Lake.

In contrast, Rosemary came to the town as a child when her parents moved from Detroit.

That Rosemary was both poor and an outsider fuels the clenched resentment that Danny’s family directs at her.

Reflecting Joanne’s discomfort, Rosemary is estranged from herself.

Tellingly, Joanne describes her mother as sounding “like she was a teenager” and, later, characterises Rosemary as seeming like a younger sister.

Tensions around Rosemary’s fragile mental state and exacerbated by her sense of entrapment in Kettle Lake drive the novel to its crescendo.

Hurtubise is originally from Michigan, but has lived in Dublin for more than 25 years and has previously published poetry and short stories.

In Joanne, the author gives us a sympathetic protagonist and an observant narrator who is attentively attuned to the natural landscape: the storm clouds above the lake resemble “bright florets of cauliflower” and the sky is ignited by “the apricot fire of sunrise”.

Through the prism of the claustrophobic Kettle Lake, Hurtubise, with poise and insight, traces how her characters are haunted by their pasts and devastated by the pain of loss.

Joanne might live her life “waiting for some unknown catastrophe” to hit, yet we witness her gaining a better understanding of herself and the world around her, embodied in her recognition of the lake as simultaneously a threat and a balm.

The novel strains under the weight of backstory provided to Joanne in conversation, revelations that might’ve been more effective had they been communicated as action through flashback sequences, and its occasionally trite morals (“Find what you love”). Ultimately, though, The Polite Act of Drowning is an accomplished debut franked with credible characters and imbued with the conviction that we determine our own destiny.