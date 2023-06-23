Film Review: The Flash speeds past sci-fi contrivance and into superhero sensation

The Flash (12A) opens with the speedy superhero Barry Allen, aka the Flash (Ezra Miller), running so fast that he outstrips the laws of physics.

Is it possible that Barry has found a way to go back in time to prevent his mother’s murder?

His best friend Batman (Ben Affleck) counsels against it, but Barry is convinced he can carry it off — and he might just have got away with it too, if he hadn’t bumped into his younger self in the past, which encounter makes a cat’s cradle of the spacetime continuum.

With the help of an aging Batman (now played by Michael Keaton), Barry needs to re-engineer the unique circumstance that caused him to become the Flash in the first place, and do so before the invading General Zod (Michael Shannon) discovers the whereabouts of an infant Superman unable to defend himself…

Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in The Flash

Written by Christina Hodson and Joby Harold, and directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash could very easily have been a superhero-heavy disaster (two Flashes? two Batmans?) sinking beneath the weight of its self-involved ego. As it happens, it’s one of the smartest and most thoughtful superhero movies to date, mainly because it opts for a story that embraces the fantastical elements of the comic-book hero while also exploring the limitations and absurdities of what it might mean to be a multi-dimensional superhero.

Ezra Miller is persuasive as the anxiety-ridden, snack-happy Barry/Flash, and they get strong support from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both of whom step out of the Batman costume to create very different but potentially complex Bruce Waynes.

(cinema release)