Radio Highlights: The Thrills' So Much for the City at 20; Dexys' Kevin Rowland on Arena

Paul Herriott broadcasts live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival from Bantry House, featuring violinist Alina Ibragimova, pianist Cédric Tiberghien, the Pacifica Quartet, and Irish violinist Mairéad Hickey.
Morning, Noon and Night — Revisited: Returning for a new three-part series, Regan Hutchins joins old friends and makes new ones as he hears how we're spending our mornings, noons and nights.
Treasa Bhreathnach presents the first programme in a new series focused on the various stages of a woman’s life — including chats with young women in Co Mayo, and input from a range of health experts.
Author Siobhan MacGowan discusses her novel .
Ciarán Hinds enchants with another story of children in a neighbourhood just like yours.
New writing in Irish, from writers including Andrea Palandri, Malachaí Mac Amhlaoibh, and Art Ó Súilleabháin.
Darragh Downes reviews Mark O’Connell's , a book on the author's meetings with Malcolm Macarthur.
Max Richter's re-imagining of Vivaldi's , performed by the Neo-Classical Chamber Orchestra.
Conversations and performances from Molly Twomey and Hannah Sullivan, two poets reciting at West Cork Literary Festival.
Evie chats with Dr Jane Goodall about chimpanzees, nature loss, and what young people can do — full interview on YouTube.
After a successful spell in the 1980s, Dublin band Blue in Heaven reconfigured for the '90s as The Blue Angels — Dan Hegarty speaks with vocalist Shane O'Neill about 1993's album.
The latest in a series of live folk/trad concerts recorded in Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal — Dublin outfit The Bonny Men ply their craft.
The popular TV show 'Treasure Hunt' comes to the small town of Cur Siar, and Clíodhna goes head to head with her nemesis Bríd Óg, manager of a rival charity shop.
The night before its 20th anniversary, Dan Hegarty takes a dive into The Thrills' — how the album came to be, and the runaway success of singles like 'One Horse Town' and 'Big Sur'. Interviews with guitarist Daniel Ryan and vocalist Conor Deasy, along with manager Alan Cullivan.
Paul Herriott broadcasts live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, from the library of Bantry House — featuring Piano Trios by Brahms and Mendelssohn, and Enescu's .
Sean Rocks chats with Dexys man Kevin Rowland about the pop band's latest record, .
https://www.rte.ie/radio/radio1/mise-sessions/
Spinning off from Mise Freshin', connecting Irish tradition with modern music, Muinteóir Ray Cuddihy sits in with Irish music's leading lights for live chats and performances - starting with Dundalk balladeers The Mary Wallopers.