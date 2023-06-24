Radio Highlights: The Thrills' So Much for the City at 20; Dexys' Kevin Rowland on Arena

SATURDAY

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Paul Herriott broadcasts live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival from Bantry House, featuring violinist Alina Ibragimova, pianist Cédric Tiberghien, the Pacifica Quartet, and Irish violinist Mairéad Hickey.

SUNDAY

Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6.30pm: Morning, Noon and Night — Revisited: Returning for a new three-part series, Regan Hutchins joins old friends and makes new ones as he hears how we're spending our mornings, noons and nights.

MONDAY

Cosán na mBan, R na G, 2.05pm: Treasa Bhreathnach presents the first programme in a new series focused on the various stages of a woman’s life — including chats with young women in Co Mayo, and input from a range of health experts.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Author Siobhan MacGowan discusses her novel The Graces.

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm and 7.30pm: Ciarán Hinds enchants with another story of children in a neighbourhood just like yours.

TUESDAY

Aistí ón Aer, R na G, 2.05pm: New writing in Irish, from writers including Andrea Palandri, Malachaí Mac Amhlaoibh, and Art Ó Súilleabháin.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Darragh Downes reviews Mark O’Connell's A Thread of Violence, a book on the author's meetings with Malcolm Macarthur.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score, Lyric FM, 1pm: Max Richter's re-imagining of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, performed by the Neo-Classical Chamber Orchestra.

Arena, RTÉ1, 7pm: Conversations and performances from Molly Twomey and Hannah Sullivan, two poets reciting at West Cork Literary Festival.

Ecolution, RTÉJr, 7pm: Evie chats with Dr Jane Goodall about chimpanzees, nature loss, and what young people can do — full interview on YouTube.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: After a successful spell in the 1980s, Dublin band Blue in Heaven reconfigured for the '90s as The Blue Angels — Dan Hegarty speaks with vocalist Shane O'Neill about 1993's Coming Out of Nowhere album.

THURSDAY

Beo ón gCuan, R na G, 7pm: The latest in a series of live folk/trad concerts recorded in Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal — Dublin outfit The Bonny Men ply their craft.

Carthanacht Chlíodhna, R na G, 8.30pm: The popular TV show 'Treasure Hunt' comes to the small town of Cur Siar, and Clíodhna goes head to head with her nemesis Bríd Óg, manager of a rival charity shop.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: The night before its 20th anniversary, Dan Hegarty takes a dive into The Thrills' So Much for the City — how the album came to be, and the runaway success of singles like 'One Horse Town' and 'Big Sur'. Interviews with guitarist Daniel Ryan and vocalist Conor Deasy, along with manager Alan Cullivan.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Paul Herriott broadcasts live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, from the library of Bantry House — featuring Piano Trios by Brahms and Mendelssohn, and Enescu's Violin Sonata No 3.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Sean Rocks chats with Dexys man Kevin Rowland about the pop band's latest record, The Feminine Divine.

RADIO REWIND The Mary Wallopers: Dundalk balladeers have songs for you on Ray Wingnut's Mise Sessions. Pic: Sorcha Frances Ryder Mise Sessions https://www.rte.ie/radio/radio1/mise-sessions/ Spinning off from Mise Freshin', connecting Irish tradition with modern music, Muinteóir Ray Cuddihy sits in with Irish music's leading lights for live chats and performances - starting with Dundalk balladeers The Mary Wallopers.