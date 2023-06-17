Cork Midsummer review: Siobhán McSweeney an ideal Winnie in Happy Days

Returning to her hometown, the Derry Girls star is superb in Samuel Beckett's bleak play
Siobhán McSweeney in Landmark Productions' Happy Days. Picture: Patrick Redmond 

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 17:40
Des O’Driscoll

Happy Days, Cork Opera House, ★★★★☆

Buried beyond her waist in sand, baking in the hot sun. Just an occasional word from her newspaper-reading husband by way of conversation, and only the contents of her handbag for distraction. All overshadowed by a sense that things are only going to get worse.

Winnie is one of Beckett’s great characters. Her predicament is hopeless, but through bouts of nostalgia, a dark sense of humour, and an appreciation of the tiniest changes to the daily routine, she manages to fashion a possibly worthwhile existence. “No better, no worse, no change. No pain.” 

Siobhán McSweeney in Happy Days. Picture: Patrick Redmond
Siobhán McSweeney in Happy Days. Picture: Patrick Redmond

 Siobhán McSweeney’s trademark wryness seems perfect for a role she first played in 2021. Back then, in the midst of lockdown, the entire nation had been plunged into a Beckettian existence, and the livestream from an empty Olympia Theatre likely drew plenty nods of recognition for the plight of Winnie and Willie.

Even now, freed from the pandemic, collectively we’ve probably moved closer to the playwright’s outlook on the sands of time. So do we plod towards the darkness, or unleash our inner Winnie? “Can’t complain, mustn’t complain, so much to be thankful for.”

 In the flesh, as well as the Cork actress’s magnificent performance, we can properly appreciate the impressive sand-dune set, a sleekly-lit step up from the “tawdriness” requested by the playwright for early productions.

Siobhán McSweeney in Happy Days. Picture: Patrick Redmond 
Siobhán McSweeney in Happy Days. Picture: Patrick Redmond 

The two-act Waiting For Godot was famously described by critic Vivian Mercier as “a play in which nothing happens, twice". But that classic work still zips along like a Bourne film compared to Happy Days.

The action over the two hours does nudge up a smidgeon after the interval as Willie (Howard Teale) crawls forth, momentarily delighting his wife. Spoiler alert: The joy doesn’t last. This is Beckett, after all, the masterful blender of humour and bleakness. 

And in Landmark’s production, directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, he gets an absorbing interpretation of his work.

  • Happy Days is at Cork Opera House as part of Cork Midsummer Festival until June 17; Olympia Theatre, Dublin, June 21-24; Birmingham Rep, June 28 – July 1

