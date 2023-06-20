Podcast Corner: Entertaining fare from Louis Theroux and Doireann Garrihy

The Louis Theroux Podcast

Grounded with Louis Theroux was one of the highlights of the covid lockdowns, as he chatted with the likes of Chris O’Dowd, his cousin Justin Theroux, and the singer Fka Twigs. The series was released with BBC Sounds - but Theroux has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify and the first couple of episodes of The Louis Theroux Podcast are now out in the world. Spotify is perennially in the news these days - it recently laid off some 200 workers, mostly from the Parcast and Gimlet Media podcast studios it acquired in 2019. Last week it axed its $20m deal with Harry and Meghan - the only fruits of that costly linkup was one season of the latter’s Archetypes series.

Theroux’s show begins with two guests - Shania Twain and Craig David - who have done the podcast circuit in recent months; both have been on Happy Place with Fearne Cotton, for example. The interviews with Theroux are still engaging and revealing though. David, in particular, is fascinating when opening up about the racist portrayal of him on Little Britain, dealing with fame and living in an airport hotel for a couple years, and coming to terms with his body and weight loss. It’s all very good and engaging - but maybe you’ve heard it all already. We’ll wait and see what the rest of the lineup looks like on the first season of The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Doireann and Friends

Like Theroux, Doireann Garrihy also saw her podcast gain traction and love during the lockdowns - Laughs of your Life featured guests such as Mary Kennedy, various members of the Garrihy family, and Samantha Barry talking about, well, the laughs that have defined their lives. The last episode was with Jennifer Zamperelli in December.

But Garrihy returned last week with Doireann and Friends (she never went away though - she still presents a three-hour breakfast show on 2FM). She explains on the first episode of the new podcast that Laughs of your Life grew into ”something that is bigger than I could have ever expected or imagined. But I wanted to create a space where I could be completely honest, open, have the same amount of craic that I have with the Laughs of your Life but in a way where, let’s face it and let's just be honest, I'm a bit more involved, because I just felt like I needed that."

The first friend on the show is Today FM presenter Pamela Joyce talking about dating apps. The pair talk about “the ick” one gets from online interactions. Garrihy offers the best one she heard: “A guy gave a girl the ick because he had a Permanent TSB card.” As you expect with Garrihy, laughs quickly follow.