Book Review: The Wager sees a historic case of people shipwrecked and lost at sea

David Grann’s new book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder is the almost forgotten story of a British navy ship of the 1740s. It features a series of tragic events that befell an English Man-o-War as it tried to round Cape Horn. The ship is called The Wager and Grann tells a story of incredible hardship, murder, arrogance, incompetence, mental endurance, and bravery.

Grann, a staff writer with The New Yorker is the ideal person to restore this story to its rightful place. It is a significant story that contributed to England’s ruling of the world’s oceans for the next 150 years. He uses his considerable powers of description to paint images of the extreme conditions which the sailors of the 1740s experienced. The Wager maintains the standard set by Grann in his previous books such as The Lost City of Z, Killers of the Flower Moon and this writer’s favourite, The White Darkness.

Even today, life at sea is not easy. Back in the 1700s, life at sea bordered on the extreme of hardship, where living conditions for the crew, even in fair seas, regularly contravened minimum requirements of the modern Geneva Convention.

Apart from those of the ruling classes who wished to make a career in the Admiralty and those who sought adventure, very few volunteered for service in the British Navy. As a result, men were press-ganged into service. When this tactic did not garner a sufficient crew for a ship, the Navy went to the prisons or to Chelsea where many ex-army and navy pensioners were taken and forced back into service.

This led to a situation where a substantial proportion of any crew was a cross section of the worst and the weakest of society. Putting 500 of these men in a man-o-war of 123m in length and barely 10m wide did not lead to a jolly life of camaraderie as implied by many a sea shanty.

The Wager was part of a fleet, under the command of Admiral Anson and was captained by Captain David Cheap. The fleet’s mission was to disrupt the Spanish influence on trade across the Pacific Ocean and capturing as much gold and other valuables as possible from the Spanish.

From the start the mission was plagued by bad planning, bad weather, illness, and bad luck. The delays caused the fleet to miss the austral summer and consequently it had to attempt to round Cape Horn in the worst of weather. By then all the crews were dogged by typhus and scurvy. It is a wonder that any of the fleet survived.

The Wager lost contact with the other ships and tried to navigate to the safety of the Pacific Ocean alone, eventually running aground near a godforsaken island. Those who survived made their way to shore and named their new home Wager Island.

Here Grann tells us, “the forces released on Wager Island were like the horrors inside Pandora’s box: once unlocked, they could not be contained”. The survivors break into factions and mutiny and murder emerge.

The story of The Wager would have been lost in history but for the diligence of several men, of different ranks, who recorded every incident in their diaries; even more remarkably, these men survived the entire experience. When they returned to England they had their accounts published in an attempt to justify their respective actions in advance of a naval Court Marshall.

The Court Marshall ignored the causes and dealt with the symptoms, although through the later work of Admiral Anson, the experience of The Wager and the ensuing accounts helped to shape the future of the British Navy.

What David Grann has shown us is that while mankind has learned a great deal about navigating the world and dealing with its extreme conditions, in the light of the wars in Ukraine, Sudan, and thousands of refugees crossing the oceans in flimsy crafts, we also see that mankind has learned very little about how we respect and treat each other.