Hearts fill up as Paolo Nutini pays tribute to Christy Dignam at Cork gig

Scottish singer and songwriter Paolo Nutini delivered some chilled vibes to Cork on Wednesday evening as the city sweltered in the midsummer heat.

Nutini, 36, brought his Last Night in the Bittersweet tour to a sold-out Musgrave Park, where thousands of attendees basked under the sun and swayed to his songs.

It was a relaxed atmosphere in the rugby ground, giving the impression that many of those in attendance were enjoying a cheeky schoolnight outing, with the queue for a 99 as long as that for the bar.

Cork is the first stop on the sold-out Irish leg of Nutini’s tour, which also takes in Dublin and Belfast later this week.

Opening were Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin and indie rock band NEWDAD from Co Galway, before Nutini took to the stage at 8.20pm with a quick “hello” and a bow between opening numbers ‘Afterneath’ and ‘Lose It’. While the music was loud and clear all night, there were times his speaking was a little hard to hear on the mic.

He later dedicated ‘Heart Filled Up’, a poignant song from his latest album, “to Christy”, a tribute to the late Aslan singer Christy Dignam. Later, ‘Through The Echoes’ rather appropriately echoed around the stadium as the crowd sang along.

The beer garden atmosphere in Musgrave Park extended to the stage, with Nutini at one point lifting a pint of stout to the “beautiful” crowd, toasting “sláinte” in the sunshine.

The singer-songwriter’s debut album, These Streets, was released in 2006 and the age profile of the audience hinted they had been a fan since his ‘Last Request’ and ‘Jenny Don’t Be Hasty’ heyday, with most attendees seeming to be aged in their 30s and up.

His fourth and latest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, was released in summer 2022.

Nutini has enjoyed chart success in Ireland since the beginning of his career, with three of his four albums reaching number one here. An Ivor Novello winner, Nutini has reached 8m global album sales, and 1.5bn streams worldwide. In recent years, he has experimented with genre, blending post-punk, classic rock, pop, and more, leading to an interesting set list on this Cork date.

From a high-octane opening, he mellowed with ‘Let Me Down Easy’, and he delighted the crowd when he played his 2006 hit ‘New Shoes’ describing it as “a song I’ve not played properly in a long time. We’re going to do it for you since you’re so nice.”

Rather than the upbeat pop version we’re used to, he brought the key down and gave it a more laid-back, mature feel — though that didn’t stop many in the crowd from removing a shoe to wave in the air.

A cover of the Steeler’s Wheel hit 'Stuck In The Middle With You' was another song that went down well with the crowd.

Nutini’s range and confidence playing around with some old favourites set him apart as a musician who has grown up and developed since he first came to our attention in the early noughties, and he delivered a night to remember at Musgrave Park.