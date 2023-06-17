Diva delights at London's V&A: Worshipping at the altar of flamboyance and glamour

We all adore a diva — from a safe distance. You may not want to be in the same room as one, in case they threw a phone at your head, but a new exhibition at London’s V&A invites us to safely worship at their flamboyant altar, showcasing goddesses from the 19th century to the present day. And what a collection it is.

From Maria Callas to Lizzo, Theda Barra to Tina Turner, Mae West to Siouxsie Sioux, Diva, which opens June 24, features eye-popping glamour and fabulous costumes. Among the 60 featured outfits is the classic perfection of Edith Piaf’s little black dress from the 1950s; Debbie Harry’s pink and yellow mini-dress from a 1979 tour; Elton John’s bonkers Louis XIV confection designed for his 50th birthday party in 1997, complete with towering powdered wig and train; Shirley Bassey’s 2007 diamante-studded Glastonbury wellies worn on stage with a pink Julian MacDonald couture gown; and Janelle Monae’s show-stopping vulva trousers designed by Duran Lantink for her ‘Pynk’ video in 2018 (being gay, Lantink said he had to google what a vulva actually looks like before creating the design).

Elton John 50th birthday look with wig and boat hat, designed by Sandy Powell, 1997 © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Taking us through opera, theatre, film, photography, music, and drag, the show exhibits 250 items as well as costumes, and comes in two acts — act one provides historical context of how the diva evolved, while act two is all about the modern diva and how they navigate fame in a world where everyone wants to be one. The show culminates with a video wall of drag, and how it intersects with divadom; the legendary veteran RuPaul may be the greatest diva of all, closely followed by Billy Porter.

Diva, Latin for goddess, originally referred admiringly to opera singers, but over time the term became scornful and misogynist, synonymous with female performers deemed temperamental, haughty, hard to please. Maria Callas, known as La Divinia — ‘the God-given’ — was, according to Rudolph Bing, the late manager of the New York Opera House from 1950 to 1972, “the most difficult artist I have ever worked with”.

However, he qualified this by explaining: “Because she was so much more intelligent… She knew exactly what she wanted, and why she wanted it.” Today, says the V&A show’s curator Kate Bailey, “The word ‘diva’ holds a myriad of meanings”, and the exhibition is about “iconic performers who with creativity, courage, and ambition have challenged the status quo and used their voice and their art to redefine and reclaim the diva”.

Whitney Houston performing at Wembley Arena, London, UK 5 May 1988. Pic: David Corio

A selection of stage costumes from La Divinia Callas comprise the finale of the exhibition’s first act, including a gown worn during the 1964 Franco Zeffirelli-directed production of Tosca, and for the part of Violette in La Traviata. Couture and accessories from earlier opera divas Adelina Patti (1843-1919) and Jenny Lind (1820-1887) begins the show; stage performers Sarah Bernhardt (known to her fans as The Divine Sarah), Ellen Terry, and Marie Lloyd represent early boundary pushers, while Clara Bow, Theda Bara, and Mary Pickford represent divas of the silent era. The Clara Bow dress is thought to be the only surviving garment worn by the star.

You can see a beaded ensemble worn by Theda Bara in 1917’s lost film Cleopatra, plus a gown belonging to Josephine Baker, the world’s first black icon, on loan from her French estate. Sequins and chiffon dating from 1933 and worn by Mae West, the most wise-cracking diva of her era, are also on display.

Our concept of the diva grew broader alongside the development of the film industry into a mass medium; during the Golden Age of Hollywood, screen goddesses, previously silent and black and white, were represented in full colour, with voices. They became both real and unreal, tangible and intangible, as audiences swooned. From a mid-century era of intense femininity, we can see Marilyn Monroe’s delicate black fringed dress from her 1959 role as Sugar ‘Kane’ Kowalczyk in Some Like It Hot, alongside the Edith Head designed party gown worn by Bette Davis in 1950’s All About Eve, as well as a corseted red Dior gown worn by Vivien Leigh on stage in 1958.

Many of the greatest divas were, and remain, women of colour. Having faced the greatest adversity, and climbed over it with the sheer force of their talent and determination, black divas abound — Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Grace Jones, Missy Elliot, Beyonce, Rhianna, Lizzo. Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez should also get an honourable mention. And of course RuPaul.

Despite endless racist backlash endured by black artists as they opposed the status quo, they continued to push on through; Aretha Franklin’s 1967 belter ‘Respect’ became an anthem of both the women’s movement and the US civil rights movement, while pioneering divas such as Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were crushed by systemic racism, and poor Whitney felled by addiction.

Tina Turner overcame a violent and controlling relationship, requesting just one thing in her divorce from abusive husband Ike — her name. This allowed her to relaunch herself in her forties and become a legendary performer. Today, the lineage continues with superstars Beyonce, Rhianna, and Lizzo.

Tina Turner wearing the Flame dress designed by Bob Mackie. Photo: Gai Terrell/Redferns

The designs of Bob Mackie were famously fit for a diva, with Tina Turner, who died on May 24, represented by a Mackie flame-design stage dress which she wore in 1977. He also designed the glittering two-piece worn by Cher in 1975; the singer was photographed wearing it with a bespectacled Elton John and Diana Ross at the Rock Awards in Santa Monica.

Not that all divas wear ballgowns and sequins. Some challenge those optics completely, like the stylish ice queen Siouxsie, around since the punk days of the 1970s, and currently enjoying a renaissance in her mid sixties; she’s headlining the Latitude festival later this summer. Divas such as Bjork and Madonna constantly reinvent themselves (as does Lady Gaga, but she presents as too approachable and fun to really fit the diva category, which to some degree involves distance and hauteur) while Grace Jones and Annie Lennox challenged gender boundaries long before it became mainstream to do so.

But what of the male diva? Does he exist? Of course he does. Drag queens, obviously, and Elton John and Freddie Mercury, but apart from them, any straight men qualify? The V&A thinks so — they’ve included Prince. (I’d add Kanye West, Axl Rose, Simon Cowell, and half the Premier League.)

However, to call someone a diva should really be a compliment, and the V&A has gone some way to reclaiming the term to mean something positively fabulous. Or as Shirley Bassey, the diva’s diva, puts it: “To me ‘diva’ is all about the power of the voice and the ability to entertain, to succeed against odds, to fight and break through barrier after barrier, to have your voice heard.”