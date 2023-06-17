TV and Streaming Highlights: David Tennant stars in Litvinenko drama on UTV; more superheroes on Disney+

SATURDAY

Later... With Jools Holland

BBC Two, 9.55pm

Featuring gospel soul trio Gabriels, Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara and her collaborator Damon Albarn, Far from Saints, Grian Chatten, soul singer Elmiene and Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri.

Annika

BBC One, 10.20pm

Scottish crime drama. The murder of a young woman found on the Glasgow docks hits the team hard when Michael's brother is named as the next of kin. Michael is taken off the case while his brother is investigated.

SUNDAY

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8pm

Rafferty must face a bleak future when James and Hayley expose his deceit. Georgie’s plan to set up Hayley and Gwen takes an unexpected turn. Dean’s attempts to make amends go awry and he is further isolated from the community.

Wild Atlantic Way: A Musical Journey

TG4, 8.30pm

Four-part TV series featuring an eclectic mix of Irish musical artists from various genres, filmed in the Royal Theatre Castlebar. The series takes viewers on a musical tour of the scenic west coast of Ireland, showcasing the vibrant music scene along the Wild Atlantic Way. From traditional Irish music to contemporary rock, each episode presents a different county in the region, showcasing the rich musical culture and heritage of its coastline.

Sport

GAA: Roscommon v Kildare 1.15pm; Armagh v Galway, 4pm; both RTÉ2

MONDAY

Great British Journeys

BBC Two, 6.30pm

Michael Portillo's latest rail adventure sees him exploring the Britain of his youth, and the optimism that emerged in the post-war years.

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

BBC Two, 9pm

There have been many false dawns in the conflict, but finally the desire for change propels the possibility of peace for the next generation.

Litvinenko

UTV, 9pm

Five-part real-life drama starring David Tennant This focuses on Alexander 'Sasha' Litvinenko, a former KGB operative fatally poisoned in plain sight in central London in 2006. The opening episode details his efforts to provide the police with enough information to find his killers before his inevitable death; the rest of the run focuses on the investigation and the revelations that surface during it.

Sport

Soccer: European Qualifiers, Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar RTÉ2, KO 7.45pm; highlights from Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar, Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan, France v Greece and England v North Macedonia on Virgin Media Two, 10pm; UEFA qualifier: England v North Macedonia, 7.45pm Virgin Media Two.

DSPCA Rehabilitation Manager Lynda Viscardi with Rex; The Shelter: Animal SOS; Tuesday, 7pm; RTÉ One

TUESDAY

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 7pm

This week the staff are taken aback by a dog called Rex, so badly matted it can barely move. Long serving Inspector Tony McGovern says it’s the worst case of matting he has ever seen in his almost 20 years working with the DSPCA.

Your Home Made Perfect

BBC Two, 8pm

Using virtual reality, two top architects compete to a remodel a family home in Enfield. Will they go for Julian’s minimalist design or Will’s pyramid ceiling?

Marina Conway dines with the Pataxo tribe in Brazil on Faraway Fields; Wednesday, 9.35pm; RTÉ One for tv watch

WEDNESDAY

Inside The Factory

BBC Two,

Gregg Wallace visits the biggest tortilla factory in Europe, while Cherry Healey takes on the hottest chilli in the world and Ruth Goodman reveals how the Elizabethans treated their ruff collars.

Dúirt Bean Liom

TG4, 8.30pm

Women discuss the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, breast cancer and ageing. Menstruation is a natural part of women's lives, but in spite of that there is secrecy involved, which causes confusion for many girls and women, including Ailbhe Nic Cába. Education certainly helps with the knowledge we have about our own bodies, but that doesn't mean we know everything, as the comedian Julie Nic Eoin explains. Mairéad Ní Nuadháin discusses the emphasis placed on women and girls appearing beautiful from the cradle and that nowhere is this more visible than on the screen.

Faraway Fields

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sligo forester Marina Conway fulfils a lifelong dream by journeying to the tribal woodlands of Brazil, where she finds inspiration and heartbreak in equal measure.

Avoiding the well-travelled adventurers’ path to the Amazon, Marina instead pitches up in the Atlantic rainforest of Brazil’s north-east, the first part of the country sighted by European colonisers. The local indigenous people — the Pataxó — have remained here ever since, as commercial forestry [legal and illegal] swallows up their traditional homelands.

THURSDAY

All Fired Up

RTÉ One, 7pm

Nico believes that everything tastes better when you cook it over fire — whether that’s charcoal or gas. In this episode, he’s got great tips for gas grillers and can even show you how to make cooking on your gas BBQ feel and taste like cooking over charcoal.

Sport

International Soccer Friendly: Republic of Ireland v Zambia, RTÉ2, KO 7.30pm.

Face The Music

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Exciting documentary following the students and teachers of The Royal Irish Academy of Music during a pivotal year in its 175-year history. Join director, Deborah Kelleher at the start of the new academic year as she deals with significant delays to a €25 million building project that has already experienced significant overruns due to the pandemic and the rising costs of building materials.

FRIDAY

Nationwide: Eye On Nature Finale

RTÉ One, 7pm

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin present a special show from Dublin’s Botanic Gardens to introduce the finalists for Eye on Nature and to announce the winner.

Live From Glastonbury

BBC Two, 7.30pm

Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo are live at Glastonbury Festival as the first full day of music gets going. This year's headliners include Guns N' Roses on Saturday night. Elton John, is making Glastonbury the final stop on his triumphant Yellow Brick Road farewell tour, so Sunday night is sure to be emotional. However, before all that, the festival gets under way in earnest today with indie superstars Arctic Monkeys headlining the opening night.

Secret Invasion: on Disney+ from Wednesday

STREAMING

Secret Invasion

Disney+, from Wednesday

It’s been a tough few years for Marvel maybe its big new mini-series, Secret Invasion, can restore some of its lustre? With Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and Samuel L Jackson starring the portents are positive.

The plot: Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Swagger

Apple TV +, from Friday

A charming coming-of-age story loosely based on the life of basketball star, Kevin Durant. Starring Sean Anthony Baker, O'Shea Jackson Jr, and Isaiah R Hill.