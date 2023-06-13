A life in song: Four magic moments from Christy Dignam’s amazing music career

From his own work with Aslan to tributes form another of Ireland’s great bands, here are four moments to remember the late Christy Dignam by
Christy Dignam onstage as Aslan opened Live At The Marquee in 2019 in Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 18:15
Des O’Driscoll

Crazy World 

A clip of Christy Dignam singing the iconic Aslan hit Crazy World in a hospital corridor went viral. The song is arguably Aslan’s standout tune and the moment touched hearts around the country. Crazy World was first released in 1994 in their album Goodbye Charlie Moonhead.

 

This Is 

Alongside Crazy World, another classic tune from the group is ‘This Is’. it is a track that reinforces the feeling among some Irish music fans that Aslan really should be better known internationally. Here is a particularly powerful version from the an Aslan gig in Vicar St in 1999.

 

Green Fields of France 

Dignam came to Killarney in 2018 and performed The Green Fields of France to a gathered crowd on the street with accordian player Liam O’Connor. 

 

Angel of Harlem 

At a 2015 gig at 3Arena, U2 sang Angel of Harlem, and dedicated it to Dignam.

 

U2 also did a livestream from New York in 2013 as part of the ‘Night For Christy’ benefit concert at the Olympia in Dublin. The band performed Aslan classic Crazy World. What a compliment...

