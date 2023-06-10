Book Review: T.J. Newman's second novel Drowning doesn't shy away from the reality of plane disasters

A commercial jet crashes into the Pacific six minutes after take-off. As the passengers begin to evacuate an engine explodes and jet fuel sets the seawater surface alight and the plane is flooded. It sinks to 200 feet below the surface, with 12 people trapped inside. Among them are engineer Will Kent and his 11-year-old daughter Shannon.

His soon-to-be-ex-wife Chris, who runs a business mainly working on underwater repairs on large sea vessels, happens to be close by with her crew and they rush to help. When Chris learns about the plans to rescue those trapped, she believes that those in charge will endanger the lives of the survivors, and that she has a better method, but her ideas are at first ignored.

Chris is a feisty and determined woman, whose conviction in her plans is strengthened when she learns her daughter and husband are among those trapped. Eventually their survival will depend on the elite rescue team led by Chris.

It's a gripping thriller. Newman is a former flight attendant and uses her onboard experience well, including the protocols the crew are expected to follow when a plane crashes on water. Over-riding them, given the circumstances, are too much for some of the crew to accept. The author has obviously done a lot of research, as there’s plenty of technical and mechanical details about aircraft and search and rescue methods and equipment. Those details don’t slow the story’s pace, which is relentless.

Drowning by T.J. Newman

Newman doesn’t shy away from reality and there are some gruesome descriptions in the early chapters of how the passengers and crew who left the plane perish, most burned from spilled fuel which has set fire to the waters surrounding the plane.

The fast-paced narrative alternates between the trapped and those trying to rescue them. There is limited development of some of the characters of those trapped, among them two flight attendants Kaholo and Molly and elderly couple Ira and Ruth, who have been married for 55 years. There are also some believable though shocking insights into behaviour, how some step over injured passengers, climbing over seats to get to emergency exits ahead of others.

We do get some idea of female First Officer Kit’s character, but the concentration throughout is on Will and Chris. The terrifying circumstances make them separately reflect on the failure of their marriage and how it was precipitated by the death of their first child Annie.

The tension is maintained throughout as the trapped must contend with water flooding the plane and their oxygen supply running out. The water is waist-deep, and it keeps getting worse. There’s a threat of hypothermia. While the people onboard are terrified, they develop a spirit of cooperation between them, apart from one obnoxious man. Will and Kit become their natural leaders.

The story is not only about a plane crash and a rescue, it’s also about love, loss, hope, trust.

T. J. Newman’s debut novel Falling was a bestseller and is currently being made into a film. Drowning would make a great film too.

It’s a taut, gripping story, a great read — but not for those who fear flying.