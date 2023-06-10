The Hot 100: Culture, food, fashion, and travel for the summer season

MOVIES

1: No Hard Feelings, June 16

Flat-broke Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) gets the job of socialising the introverted 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he goes off to college. Gene Stupnitsky directs.

2: Greatest Days, June 16

A feature adaptation of the Take That musical, featuring all the boys’ greatest hits. Aisling Bea stars.

3: Sunlight, June 16

Former drug addict Leon (Barry Ward) refuses to accept that his terminally ill sponsor Iver (Liam Carney) wants to die. Claire Dix directs.

4: The Flash, June 23

Super-speedy good guy The Flash (Ezra Miller) accidentally eliminates all the world’s superheroes. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton co-star.

5: Asteroid City, June 23

Students from all over America assemble for the Junior Stargazer convention. Tom Hanks leads the kind of all-star cast we expect from a Wes Anderson film — Scarlett Johansson, Ed Norton, Steve Carell, and many more.

Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

6: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, June 30

Harrison Ford returns for one last crack of the whip, seeking an artifact capable of changing history. Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-stars.

Elemental, starring Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie

7: Elemental, July 7

The latest Pixar animation is set in a world populated by the elements of Fire, Water, Land, and Air. Peter Sohn directs.

8: Insidious: The Red Door, July 7

Renai (Rose Byrne) and Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) return for another tale of the supernatural. Patrick Wilson directs.

Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

9: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, July 14

Tom Cruise stars as the Mission Impossible crew seek to locate a dangerous weapon before the bad guys put it to work. Christopher McQuarrie directs.

10: Oppenheimer, July 21

Biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the scientist behind the atomic bomb. Emily Blunt co-stars, with Christopher Nolan directing.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie

11: Barbie, July 21

Barbie (Margot Robbie) undergoes something of a crisis, aided and abetted by Ken (Ryan Gosling). Greta Gerwig directs.

12: Coyote v. ACME, July 21

A combination live action-and-animation comedy, in which Wile E Coyote sues ACME when all its inventions let him down. John Cena and Will Forte star.

13: Knights of the Zodiac, July 28

When the Goddess of War takes on human shape, it falls to teenager Seiya (Mackenyu) to save the world. Famke Janssen co-stars.

14: Talk to Me, July 28

Supernatural horror in which a group of daring teens summon one spirit too many. Sophie Wilde stars.

15: The Meg 2: The Trench, August 4

Jason Statham returns to battle a bigger, more savage megalodon from the deeps. Ben Wheatley directs.

16: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, August 4

Animated adventure in which the Mutant Turtles battle less cuddly mutants for the soul of New York. John Cena, Rose Byrne, and Paul Rudd star.

17: Gran Turismo, August 11

A computer gamer becomes a professional racing driver. Sang Heon Lee and Orlando Bloom star.

Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and LaKeith Stanfield in Haunted Mansion

18: Haunted Mansion, August 11

Comic tale of exorcism as Gabe (Rosario Dawson) attempts to rid her new home of demonic spirits. Winona Ryder and Jamie Lee Curtis co-star.

19: Last Voyage of the Demeter, August 11

Fantasy horror set aboard the ship that brings Dracula’s coffin to England. Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham star.

20: Blue Beetle, August 18

A Mexican teen discovers an alien beetle that gives him superpowers. Harvey Guillén and Susan Sarandon star.

Declan Burke

MUSIC

Depeche Mode. Pic: Anton Corbijn

21: Depeche Mode, Malahide Castle, Dublin, June 14

Veteran synth-warriors hit the comeback trail.

22: Body and Soul, June 16 - 18

Alison Goldfrapp, Fever Ray, and Moderat headline at Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath.

Mimi Webb. Picture: Frank Fieber.

23: Mimi Webb, Live at the Marquee Cork, June 16

Up and coming British pop star tours chart-topping Amelia album.

24: The Waterboys, Live at the Marquee, Cork, June 18

Mike Scott’s Celtic troubadours.

Rod Stewart singing during the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace in June 2022.

25: Rod Stewart, Live at the Marquee, Cork June 20, 21

Rocker Rod brings his hits to Leeside.

26: Max Richter Recomposed, Cork Opera House, June 21

London’s visionary string orchestra 12 ensemble perform Max Richter’s iconic re-invention of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

27: The Chills, Whelan’s, Dublin, June 22

Cult indie-rockers from New Zealand play a rare European tour.

Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

28: Lizzo, Ormeau Park, Belfast, June 22

Pop star turned Star Wars guest actor is back in Ireland.

29: Blur, Malahide Castle, Dublin, June 24

Britpop icons reform for tour and new album, The Ballad of Darren, due July 21.

Florence Welch, from Florence and the Machine.

30: Florence + the Machine, Musgrave Park, Cork, June 26

‘Dog Days Are Over’ singer comes to Cork for one night only.

31: Steve Earle, Vicar Street, Dublin, June 29

The writer of the superior Galway Girl.

Nathan Carter performing in Live at The Marquee Cork. Pic: Darragh Kane

32: Nathan Carter, Cork Opera House, June 30

Country star travels South.

33: Brigid Mae Power, Dream From The Deep Well, June 30

London-born, Galway-based songwriter is back with a fourth album that blends ballads and folk.

34: Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, July 1

Pack your scooby snacks as Huey Morgan and pals roll into town.

Janelle Monae appears on NBC News' "Today" show.

35: Janelle Monáe, Iveagh Gardens, July 6

The Knives Out star returns to her music career.

36: Rufus Wainwright, NCH Dublin, July 22

Canadian troubadour tours new folk covers record Folkocracy.

37: Thurston Moore Group, Whelan’s, Dublin, July 24

Sonic Youth leader brings avant-garde pyrotechnics.

38: Robert Forster, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, July 26

Iconic Go-Betweens songwriter tours moving new LP, The Candle and the Flame.

39: Bethany Cosentino, Natural Disaster, July 28

Indie pop star moves on from Best Coast with solo debut.

40: Emiliana Torrini, NCH Dublin, July 31

Icelandic pop star.

Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

41: All Together Now, August 4-6

Lorde headlines Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford's festival.

Johanna Soederberg and Klara Soederberg of First Aid Kit perform on stage at Melkweg on February 09, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dimitri Hakke/Redferns )

42: First Aid Kit, National Museum Ireland Collins Barracks, Dublin, August 21

Singing Swedish siblings Johanna and Klara Söderberg tour effervescent latest album Palomino.

43: The Walkmen, Vicar Street, Dublin, August 23

Unheralded stars of the early 2000s New York indie uprising

44: Future Islands, Collins Barracks, Dublin, August 24

Feelgood alternative stars.

Franz Ferdinand lead singer Alex Kapranos at the T in the Park music festival in 2009.

45: Franz Ferdinand, Collins Barracks, Dublin, August 27

Indie rock superstars back in Dublin.

Ed Power

BOOKS

Welcome to Dead Town Raven McKay by Eibhlis Carcione

46: Welcome To Dead Town, Raven McKay by Eibhlís Carcione, out now

When her parents disappear, 12-year-old Raven McKay is put into foster care in Grave’s Pass, a town where the living and the dead live side by side. A gripping ghost story.

47: The Last Lifeboat by Hazel Gaynor, out now

Inspired by a remarkable true story, a triumphant tale of love, courage, and hope against the odds.

Paul Murray's The Bee Sting

48: The Bee Sting by Paul Murray, out now

From the author of Skippy Dies, Murray turns his eye to family, fortune, and the struggle to be a good person when the world is falling apart.

49: Grand: Becoming My Mother’s Daughter by Noelle McCarthy, out June 15

Noelle McCarthy yearns to understand her mother and to make sense of their lives, in this deeply moving and surprisingly funny memoir.

Megan Nolan's Ordinary Human Failings

50: Ordinary Human Failings, by Megan Nolan, out June 15

A tabloid journalist probes long-held secrets of an Irish family implicated in a shocking crime in London.

51: The Glow by Jessie Gaynor, out June 22

A desperate young publicist tries to save her career by turning the charismatic leader of a grungy retreat center into a hot new self-care brand, in this razor-sharp satire.

52: Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth, out June 22

The journey of one young woman’s self-discovery in the Irish village of Crossmore, debut from West Cork author Chloe Michelle Howarth.

The Rachel Incident by Caroline O'Donoghue

53: The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue, out June 22

O’Donoghue’s latest sees student Rachel fall in love with her married professor and follows their affair until a shocking secret threatens everything.

54: Kala by Colin Walsh, out July 6

Three former friends, who have been estranged for 20 years, reckon with the terrifying events of the summer that changed their lives in a seaside town on Ireland’s west coast.

55: The List by Yomi Adegoke, out July 20

Discover the dark side of social media and its influence on our closest personal relationships in The List, where a collection of names released online spawns an anonymous account posting

allegations on social media.

56: None of This is True by Lisa Jewell, out July 20

A woman finds herself the subject of her own popular true-crime podcast after a chance encounter on her birthday results in her life and her family’s lives being under mortal threat.

The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard

57: The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard, out August 3

A young woman accepts a lift from a stranger in the middle of the night. She knows the dangers all too well but he delivers her safely to her destination. Her heart sinks because a monster is what she’s looking for...

58: Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter, out August 15

A year into her dream job and trapped in a corporate nightmare, one woman in Silicon Valley must decide how much she’s willing to give up for success.

59: The Lodgers by Eithne Shortall, out August 3

Tessa, at 69, is no longer able to live alone and decides to take in two lodgers for free, the house is soon filled with secrets...

60: Learned by Heart Emma Donoghue, out August 24

In 1805, at boarding school in York, an orphan heiress, sent from India to England at six, and a gifted troublemaker meet.

Denise O’Donoghue

FOOD

Irish comedy sensations Emma Doran and Killian Sundermann pictured as Taste of Dublin announced them as competitors in the 'Ready, Steady, Taste' cooking challenge.

61: Taste of Dublin, June 15 - 18, Taking in the Iveagh Gardens

World-class chefs, bringing food from their restaurants, cooking demonstrations, spirits masterclasses and wine tastings, plus boutique food markets with an array of food and drink purveyors, artisan producers, and manufacturers, tasteofdublin.ie.

62: Cork Summer Show, June 17 - 18

Organised by the Munster Agricultural Society, this is Cork’s oldest agricultural, food, and community event, corksummershow.com.

Street Feast calling on communities (like yours) to get together for a national day of celebrations Sunday, 25 June.

63: Street Feast, June 25

National day of community lunches, feasts organised in front gardens, on streets and greens, in car parks, laneways, local parks and community centres, streetfeast.ie.

64: Grub Circus at All Together Now, August 4 - 6

A two-day programme of food, drink and edible anarchy, programmed and hosted by Irish Examiner food writer Joe McNamee at the All Together Now music festival, grubcircus.com.

65: Hagstravaganza at White Hag Brewery, Sligo, August 12

Ireland’s largest international brewery festival offering 80+ beers from old favourites to new tastes. thewhitehag.com/hagstravaganza/.

The team who hosted “A Taste of Princes Street Dinner” at last year's Cork on a Fork Festival

66: Cork On A Fork, Cork City, August 16 - 20

Five days of wining, dining and total immersion in all things edible and quaffable in the breadbasket of Ireland. corkcity.ie/en/cork-on-a-fork-fest/.

67: Big Grill Festival, August 17 - 23

The incomparable Big Grill is back in Herbert Park for a celebration of live fire cooking with chefs, restaurants, fire, smoke, music, demos, talks, live music, kids theatre and a whole load of finest food and beverages. biggrillfestival.com.

68: fEast Cork Midleton Food Festival, September 8 - 10

Multiple epicurean events in myriad great venues along with a fabulous street food market on Sunday and the Grub Circus marquee. feastcork.com.

69: Vitamin Sea Festival, Tramore, Co Waterford, September 16 - 18

This little festival taps into the food culture and allies it to all that is good about coastal sea living and wellbeing. vitaminseafestival.ie.

70: Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival, September 22 - 24

The return of the world’s longest-running oyster festival. Includes the renowned Oyster Banquet. galwayoysterfestival.com.

Joe McNamee

TV & STREAMING

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That.

71: And Just Like That (season two), Sky Comedy and Now, June 22

The new chapter of the iconic HBO series Sex and the City finds Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York navigating life and friendship in their 50s.

Night & Day: Ó Dhubh go Dubh: presenters Kayte O’Malley & Cian Ó Maonlaí

72: Night & Day: Ó Dhubh go Dubh, TG4, Sundays from June 18, 10.30pm

A five-part series filmed last September at the inaugural Night and Day Festival in Clonalis House, featuring headline performances from Villagers, Mary Wallopers and a host of other Irish and international acts.

Run Rabbit Run with Sarah Snook and Lily LaTorre

73: Run Rabbit Run, Netflix, June 28

This is what Sarah Snook (Succession) has also been working on. A fertility doctor has her values challenged when she notices strange behaviour from her young daughter.

74: Secret Invasion, Disney+, June 21

Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury and his allies race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

75: Black Mirror (season 6), Netflix, June 15

The return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season is billed as the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.

Untameable, looking at the boglands for RTÉ

76: Untameable, RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, June 15, 10.15pm

Written by Colm Tóibín and narrated by Ciarán Hinds, an emotive and cinematic documentary that spectacularly re-opens Seamus Heaney’s ‘bog poems’ in tandem with exploring the dilemmas in Ireland’s contested boglands, amidst the climate crisis.

77: Bird Box Barcelona, Netflix, July 14

After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona.

L-R: Pierce Brosnan as Billy, Adam DeVine as Owen, Ellen Barkin as Lilly, Nina Dobrev as Parker in The Out-Laws.

78: The Out-Laws, Netflix, July 7

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

79: Fleadh 23, TG4, August 10 - 13

TG4 lands in Mullingar for the 2023 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. From well-known names to newly crowned All-Ireland champions, audiences will be treated to four consecutive nights of live entertainment.

80: Peil na mBan Beo, TG4, Saturdays and Sundays, June 17 until August 13

All roads lead to Croke Park on Sunday August 13 which will be a historic occasion to mark the 50th TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Peil na mBan Beo will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.

Caroline Delaney

ARTS & CULTURE

81: Rita Duffy: Persistent Illusion, Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, June 10

Duffy is one of the most interesting living artists in Ireland, and her first solo exhibition at the Cork gallery touches on personal themes, as well as Irish identity and recent history.

82: Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas, June 16 – 18

Another impressive roster at the Co Carlow event includes Bernadine Evaristo, Stanley Tucci, and William Dalrymple.

83: West Cork Chamber Music Festival, June 23 – July 2

One of the three festivals that ensures Bantry punches its weight on the summer events calendar. Irish and international talents include four top violinists — Alina Ibragimova, Viviane Hagner, Nurit Stark, and Mairéad Hickey — as well as four renowned string quartets.

84: West Cork Literary Festival, July 7-14

Graham Norton’s event is, not surprisingly, long sold out, but there are plenty of other readings and workshops taking place in Bantry and beyond. India Knight, John Banville, and Donal Ryan are among the well-known names also heading to Bantry.

Sun & Sea (Marina), opera-performance by Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte, Lina Lapelyte at Biennale Arte 2019, Venice.

85: Sun & Sea Milennium Hall, Cork, June 23 - 25

One of the big-ticket items at Cork Midsummer Festival, this opera with a difference will see the venue transformed into a beach, complete with tons of sand. The Lithuanian production has been widely-praised since its premiere at the Venice Biennale in 2019.

86: Mám, BGE Theatre, Dublin, July 13 - 14

Possibly the last chance in Ireland to see Michael Keegan-Dolan’s mesmerising dance and music show. The Kerry-based genius is also bringing his newest work, How To Be A Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons, to Galway and Cork.

87: Galway International Arts Festival, July 17 - 30

Another programme packed with all sorts of theatre, art and music delights. Druid are taking on the O’Casey canon, while a French company are bringing a giant Dragon to stalk the streets of Galway.

88: Lord Of The Dance, Cork Opera House, August 9 - 13

Michael Flatley may have hung up his dancing shoes, but the show goes on...

Cork duo Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby, who record a podcast called I'm Grand Mam

89: Cork Podcast Festival, August 22 - 27

Some of Ireland’s most popular podcasters will be presenting live events on Leeside, including Blindboy, the Two Norries, and I’m Grand Mam.

Gina Moxley and company and The Everyman bring the immersive I Fall Down to Crawford Art Gallery as part of Cork Midsummer Festival 2023.

90: I Fall Down: A Restoration Comedy, Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, June 14 - 18

Cork playwright Gina Moxley returns to a gallery she knows so well for a humorous and immersive piece of drama. Part of Cork Midsummer Festival.

Des O’Driscoll

FASHION

Irish Pop-up Showcase - Capulet & Montague

91: Irish Pop-up Collective, June 11

Designers Kate Fine and Debbie Millington present the summer instalment of the Irish Pop-Up Collective at the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire. Instagram: @irishpopupcollective.

Articles of Interest podcast artwork

92: Articles of Interest

Articles of Interest is a three-season podcast mini-series about what we wear.

Created and hosted by Avery Trufelman, it covers a broad rangeof concepts including the rise of casual wear, the environmental impact of the textile industry and why womenswear doesn’t have pockets. See: articlesofinterest.co/podcast.

93 Jewellery and Goldsmith Skills, July 31 - August 4

This week-long course, suitable for beginners, intermediate, or improvers, teaches valuable skills from sandblasting to planishing with the opportunity to design and make a piece of your own jewellery. See: theschoolofjewellery.ie

Denim skirt, Arket, €69

94: Long denim skirts

After mastering wide-leg jeans, the trend gods bestow us with its brethren—the denim maxi skirt. Think chic column styles paired with anything from cult adidas Samba sneakers and a white t-shirt to kitten heel sandals and a matching denim shirt.

95: Princess Diana: Fashion from the Wardrobe of The People’s Princess, until August

The Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware together with Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) showcase three rarely seen garments worn by Princess Diana, including a scarlet red silk Bruce Oldfield gown and two Catherine Walker dresses. newbridgesilverware.com

Annmarie O’Connor

TRAVEL

Seville, Spain.

96: Summer in Seville

From this weekend, a new route from Cork to the Andalusian capital takes off. It will operate twice weekly (Monday and Thursdays) with regular fares including a 10kg carry-on still available from €160 return this summer. You’ll find many highly-rated hotels from €100 per night. ryanair.com

97: Limerick Rugby Experience

Visitors to the new, fully interactive experience move through six immersive stages that follow the game from grassroots to legendary status. Tickets from €10 bookable via internationalrugbyexperience.com

Armada Hotel.

98: Armada Hotel

The Spanish Point hotel has become Ireland’s first to be awarded with B Corp certification. This globally renowned accolade recognises businesses’ commitments to positively impacting both the planet and the nearby community and reflects a long-term effort by the hotel to become the destination of choice for the sustainability-minded traveller. Summer B&B rates start from €199, armadahotel.com

99: UNESCO NI

An epic hiking destination this summer is the Mourne Gullion Stranford region of NI which has just been awarded internationally coveted UNESCO Geopark status. Stretching from the shores of Belfast Lough to the stunning Mourne Mountains, this region of Down and Armagh offers the visitor castles, beaches, forest parks, stately homes and some awesome hiking opportunities, discovernorthernireland.com

Best Night Ever, Bob Quill, bronze, priced at €47,000, is one of the sculptures that will feature at Art and Soul, the International Art and Sculpture Fair, which will be hosted by Gormleys at the five star Castlemartyr Resort from Saturday May 27 to Sunday June 18

100: Cork Art

It’s a summer of sculpture in a number of Cork properties this summer. Castlemartyr Resort has just launched their Art + Soul exhibition where throughout the property’s 220 acres, guests can ramble between over 60 outdoors sculptures and installations from blockbuster international maestros like Salvador Dali, Ian Pollock and Banksy. Free to public, see castlemartyrresort.com.

Ballymaloe House has just launched their ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition curated by Richard Scott Sculpture while The Montenotte Hotel in Cork city will see their new exhibition in association with the Kildare Gallery launch this month.

Tom Breathnach