The Hot 100: Culture, food, fashion, and travel for the summer season

Flat-broke Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) gets the job of socialising the introverted 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he goes off to college. Gene Stupnitsky directs.
A feature adaptation of the Take That musical, featuring all the boys’ greatest hits. Aisling Bea stars.
Former drug addict Leon (Barry Ward) refuses to accept that his terminally ill sponsor Iver (Liam Carney) wants to die. Claire Dix directs.
Super-speedy good guy The Flash (Ezra Miller) accidentally eliminates all the world’s superheroes. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton co-star.
Students from all over America assemble for the Junior Stargazer convention. Tom Hanks leads the kind of all-star cast we expect from a Wes Anderson film — Scarlett Johansson, Ed Norton, Steve Carell, and many more.
Harrison Ford returns for one last crack of the whip, seeking an artifact capable of changing history. Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-stars.
The latest Pixar animation is set in a world populated by the elements of Fire, Water, Land, and Air. Peter Sohn directs.
Renai (Rose Byrne) and Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) return for another tale of the supernatural. Patrick Wilson directs.
Tom Cruise stars as the Mission Impossible crew seek to locate a dangerous weapon before the bad guys put it to work. Christopher McQuarrie directs.
Biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the scientist behind the atomic bomb. Emily Blunt co-stars, with Christopher Nolan directing.
Barbie (Margot Robbie) undergoes something of a crisis, aided and abetted by Ken (Ryan Gosling). Greta Gerwig directs.
A combination live action-and-animation comedy, in which Wile E Coyote sues ACME when all its inventions let him down. John Cena and Will Forte star.
When the Goddess of War takes on human shape, it falls to teenager Seiya (Mackenyu) to save the world. Famke Janssen co-stars.
Supernatural horror in which a group of daring teens summon one spirit too many. Sophie Wilde stars.
Jason Statham returns to battle a bigger, more savage megalodon from the deeps. Ben Wheatley directs.
Animated adventure in which the Mutant Turtles battle less cuddly mutants for the soul of New York. John Cena, Rose Byrne, and Paul Rudd star.
A computer gamer becomes a professional racing driver. Sang Heon Lee and Orlando Bloom star.
Comic tale of exorcism as Gabe (Rosario Dawson) attempts to rid her new home of demonic spirits. Winona Ryder and Jamie Lee Curtis co-star.
Fantasy horror set aboard the ship that brings Dracula’s coffin to England. Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham star.
A Mexican teen discovers an alien beetle that gives him superpowers. Harvey Guillén and Susan Sarandon star.
Veteran synth-warriors hit the comeback trail.
Alison Goldfrapp, Fever Ray, and Moderat headline at Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath.
Up and coming British pop star tours chart-topping Amelia album.
Mike Scott’s Celtic troubadours.
Rocker Rod brings his hits to Leeside.
London’s visionary string orchestra 12 ensemble perform Max Richter’s iconic re-invention of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
Cult indie-rockers from New Zealand play a rare European tour.
Pop star turned Star Wars guest actor is back in Ireland.
Britpop icons reform for tour and new album, The Ballad of Darren, due July 21.
‘Dog Days Are Over’ singer comes to Cork for one night only.
The writer of the superior Galway Girl.
Country star travels South.
London-born, Galway-based songwriter is back with a fourth album that blends ballads and folk.
Pack your scooby snacks as Huey Morgan and pals roll into town.
The Knives Out star returns to her music career.
Canadian troubadour tours new folk covers record Folkocracy.
Sonic Youth leader brings avant-garde pyrotechnics.
Iconic Go-Betweens songwriter tours moving new LP, The Candle and the Flame.
Indie pop star moves on from Best Coast with solo debut.
Icelandic pop star.
Lorde headlines Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford's festival.
Singing Swedish siblings Johanna and Klara Söderberg tour effervescent latest album Palomino.
Unheralded stars of the early 2000s New York indie uprising
Feelgood alternative stars.
Indie rock superstars back in Dublin.
When her parents disappear, 12-year-old Raven McKay is put into foster care in Grave’s Pass, a town where the living and the dead live side by side. A gripping ghost story.
Inspired by a remarkable true story, a triumphant tale of love, courage, and hope against the odds.
From the author of Skippy Dies, Murray turns his eye to family, fortune, and the struggle to be a good person when the world is falling apart.
Noelle McCarthy yearns to understand her mother and to make sense of their lives, in this deeply moving and surprisingly funny memoir.
A tabloid journalist probes long-held secrets of an Irish family implicated in a shocking crime in London.
A desperate young publicist tries to save her career by turning the charismatic leader of a grungy retreat center into a hot new self-care brand, in this razor-sharp satire.
The journey of one young woman’s self-discovery in the Irish village of Crossmore, debut from West Cork author Chloe Michelle Howarth.
O’Donoghue’s latest sees student Rachel fall in love with her married professor and follows their affair until a shocking secret threatens everything.
Three former friends, who have been estranged for 20 years, reckon with the terrifying events of the summer that changed their lives in a seaside town on Ireland’s west coast.
Discover the dark side of social media and its influence on our closest personal relationships in The List, where a collection of names released online spawns an anonymous account posting
allegations on social media.
A woman finds herself the subject of her own popular true-crime podcast after a chance encounter on her birthday results in her life and her family’s lives being under mortal threat.
A young woman accepts a lift from a stranger in the middle of the night. She knows the dangers all too well but he delivers her safely to her destination. Her heart sinks because a monster is what she’s looking for...
A year into her dream job and trapped in a corporate nightmare, one woman in Silicon Valley must decide how much she’s willing to give up for success.
Tessa, at 69, is no longer able to live alone and decides to take in two lodgers for free, the house is soon filled with secrets...
In 1805, at boarding school in York, an orphan heiress, sent from India to England at six, and a gifted troublemaker meet.
World-class chefs, bringing food from their restaurants, cooking demonstrations, spirits masterclasses and wine tastings, plus boutique food markets with an array of food and drink purveyors, artisan producers, and manufacturers, tasteofdublin.ie.
Organised by the Munster Agricultural Society, this is Cork’s oldest agricultural, food, and community event, corksummershow.com.
National day of community lunches, feasts organised in front gardens, on streets and greens, in car parks, laneways, local parks and community centres, streetfeast.ie.
A two-day programme of food, drink and edible anarchy, programmed and hosted by Irish Examiner food writer Joe McNamee at the All Together Now music festival, grubcircus.com.
Ireland’s largest international brewery festival offering 80+ beers from old favourites to new tastes. thewhitehag.com/hagstravaganza/.
Five days of wining, dining and total immersion in all things edible and quaffable in the breadbasket of Ireland. corkcity.ie/en/cork-on-a-fork-fest/.
The incomparable Big Grill is back in Herbert Park for a celebration of live fire cooking with chefs, restaurants, fire, smoke, music, demos, talks, live music, kids theatre and a whole load of finest food and beverages. biggrillfestival.com.
Multiple epicurean events in myriad great venues along with a fabulous street food market on Sunday and the Grub Circus marquee. feastcork.com.
This little festival taps into the food culture and allies it to all that is good about coastal sea living and wellbeing. vitaminseafestival.ie.
The return of the world’s longest-running oyster festival. Includes the renowned Oyster Banquet. galwayoysterfestival.com.
The new chapter of the iconic HBO series Sex and the City finds Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York navigating life and friendship in their 50s.
A five-part series filmed last September at the inaugural Night and Day Festival in Clonalis House, featuring headline performances from Villagers, Mary Wallopers and a host of other Irish and international acts.
This is what Sarah Snook (Succession) has also been working on. A fertility doctor has her values challenged when she notices strange behaviour from her young daughter.
Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury and his allies race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
The return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season is billed as the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.
Written by Colm Tóibín and narrated by Ciarán Hinds, an emotive and cinematic documentary that spectacularly re-opens Seamus Heaney’s ‘bog poems’ in tandem with exploring the dilemmas in Ireland’s contested boglands, amidst the climate crisis.
After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona.
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.
TG4 lands in Mullingar for the 2023 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. From well-known names to newly crowned All-Ireland champions, audiences will be treated to four consecutive nights of live entertainment.
All roads lead to Croke Park on Sunday August 13 which will be a historic occasion to mark the 50th TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Peil na mBan Beo will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.
Duffy is one of the most interesting living artists in Ireland, and her first solo exhibition at the Cork gallery touches on personal themes, as well as Irish identity and recent history.
Another impressive roster at the Co Carlow event includes Bernadine Evaristo, Stanley Tucci, and William Dalrymple.
One of the three festivals that ensures Bantry punches its weight on the summer events calendar. Irish and international talents include four top violinists — Alina Ibragimova, Viviane Hagner, Nurit Stark, and Mairéad Hickey — as well as four renowned string quartets.
Graham Norton’s event is, not surprisingly, long sold out, but there are plenty of other readings and workshops taking place in Bantry and beyond. India Knight, John Banville, and Donal Ryan are among the well-known names also heading to Bantry.
One of the big-ticket items at Cork Midsummer Festival, this opera with a difference will see the venue transformed into a beach, complete with tons of sand. The Lithuanian production has been widely-praised since its premiere at the Venice Biennale in 2019.
Possibly the last chance in Ireland to see Michael Keegan-Dolan’s mesmerising dance and music show. The Kerry-based genius is also bringing his newest work, How To Be A Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons, to Galway and Cork.
Another programme packed with all sorts of theatre, art and music delights. Druid are taking on the O’Casey canon, while a French company are bringing a giant Dragon to stalk the streets of Galway.
Michael Flatley may have hung up his dancing shoes, but the show goes on...
Some of Ireland’s most popular podcasters will be presenting live events on Leeside, including Blindboy, the Two Norries, and I’m Grand Mam.
Cork playwright Gina Moxley returns to a gallery she knows so well for a humorous and immersive piece of drama. Part of Cork Midsummer Festival.
Designers Kate Fine and Debbie Millington present the summer instalment of the Irish Pop-Up Collective at the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire. Instagram: @irishpopupcollective.
Articles of Interest is a three-season podcast mini-series about what we wear.
Created and hosted by Avery Trufelman, it covers a broad rangeof concepts including the rise of casual wear, the environmental impact of the textile industry and why womenswear doesn’t have pockets. See: articlesofinterest.co/podcast.
This week-long course, suitable for beginners, intermediate, or improvers, teaches valuable skills from sandblasting to planishing with the opportunity to design and make a piece of your own jewellery. See: theschoolofjewellery.ie
After mastering wide-leg jeans, the trend gods bestow us with its brethren—the denim maxi skirt. Think chic column styles paired with anything from cult adidas Samba sneakers and a white t-shirt to kitten heel sandals and a matching denim shirt.
The Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware together with Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) showcase three rarely seen garments worn by Princess Diana, including a scarlet red silk Bruce Oldfield gown and two Catherine Walker dresses. newbridgesilverware.com
From this weekend, a new route from Cork to the Andalusian capital takes off. It will operate twice weekly (Monday and Thursdays) with regular fares including a 10kg carry-on still available from €160 return this summer. You’ll find many highly-rated hotels from €100 per night. ryanair.com
Visitors to the new, fully interactive experience move through six immersive stages that follow the game from grassroots to legendary status. Tickets from €10 bookable via internationalrugbyexperience.com
The Spanish Point hotel has become Ireland’s first to be awarded with B Corp certification. This globally renowned accolade recognises businesses’ commitments to positively impacting both the planet and the nearby community and reflects a long-term effort by the hotel to become the destination of choice for the sustainability-minded traveller. Summer B&B rates start from €199, armadahotel.com
An epic hiking destination this summer is the Mourne Gullion Stranford region of NI which has just been awarded internationally coveted UNESCO Geopark status. Stretching from the shores of Belfast Lough to the stunning Mourne Mountains, this region of Down and Armagh offers the visitor castles, beaches, forest parks, stately homes and some awesome hiking opportunities, discovernorthernireland.com
It’s a summer of sculpture in a number of Cork properties this summer. Castlemartyr Resort has just launched their Art + Soul exhibition where throughout the property’s 220 acres, guests can ramble between over 60 outdoors sculptures and installations from blockbuster international maestros like Salvador Dali, Ian Pollock and Banksy. Free to public, see castlemartyrresort.com.
Ballymaloe House has just launched their ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition curated by Richard Scott Sculpture while The Montenotte Hotel in Cork city will see their new exhibition in association with the Kildare Gallery launch this month.