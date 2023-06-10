Radio Highlights: Stewart Copeland on Arena; Ciaran Hinds stars in the return of The Neighbourhood

SATURDAY

Crinniú na nÓg, RTÉ Jr, all day: Join the national day of creativity for children on the national kids' broadcaster, with things to make, do and experience for people of all ages.

This Way Out, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm: Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.

SUNDAY

Spórt an Lae, R na G, 1.20pm: Live coverage and analysis of both the Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals, as Clare and Limerick face off at Clare's Gaelic Grounds, and Kilkenny defend against Galway at Croke Park in Dublin.

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 7pm: Sauntering with Joyce: An audio tour of Joyce's Dublin, by father and son, Gerry and Daragh Dukes.

Irish actor Ciarán Hinds poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on March 13, 2022; Monday, 12.30pm and 7.30pm; RTÉ Jr Pic: Tolga Akmen/AFP

MONDAY

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm and 7.30pm: Dear Charlie Leggitt: Cocky gets his first guitar, and decides what is important to him. Starring Ciarán Hinds.

An Riordánach, R na G, 2.05pm: An exploration of the poems in Cork writer Seán Ó Ríordáin’s debut collection, Eireaball Spideoige.

Documentary on One, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm and 11pm: Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Musicians Donnacha Gough and Donal Clancy drop into the weeknight arts magazine ahead of their appearances at TuneFest in Dungarvan.

Groovers' Corner, RTÉ 2XM, 9pm: RTÉ radio producer and trendsetter, Peter Curtin, oversees an eclectic selection of music from independent music scenes around the world.

TUESDAY

Aistí ón Aer, R na G, 2.05pm: New Irish-language writing from both established and new writers, including Emma de Paor, James Ó Cathaláin, Alanagh Ní Chonghaile Ní Ghríofa, Fearghal Ó Raifeartaigh, and Mairéad Ní Nuadháin.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Author Maylis Besserie discusses her new novel, Scattered Love.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Live and in session from RTÉ's Studio 8 — Irish psychedelic explorers The Bonk, off the back of their Greater Than or Equal To The Bonk LP.

WEDNESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The Police drummer Stewart Copeland joins the weeknight arts magazine about new album, The Police: Deranged for Orchestra.

THURSDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Violinist Anton Jablokov and guitarist Stefano Moccetti drop in for chats ahead of their concert at the Pavilion in Dun Laoghaire.

Beo ón gCuán, R na G, 7pm: Female vocal and instrumental ensemble Liadán explore new and traditional material, live at Stiúideo Cuán in An Spidéal.

Carthanacht Chlíodhna, R na G, 8.30pm: Clíodhna continues in her mission to win Best Charity Shop in the second episode of this comedy drama.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Wigan, UK, guitar-poppers The Lathums, recorded live at the BBC 6 Music festival.

FRIDAY

Marty in the Morning, LyricFM, 7am: The greatest moustache in the game and its owner head for Verona, Italy, to take in the sights and sounds, including Arena di Verona's annual opera festival.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: Cian Ó Ciobháin focuses on the newest music from clubs all over the world: Red Axes, Laurent Garnier, Polytunnel, Sara Miller, Blamhaus, and more.