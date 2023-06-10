Radio Highlights: Stewart Copeland on Arena; Ciaran Hinds stars in the return of The Neighbourhood

Join the national day of creativity for children on the national kids' broadcaster, with things to make, do and experience for people of all ages.
Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.
Live coverage and analysis of both the Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals, as Clare and Limerick face off at Clare's Gaelic Grounds, and Kilkenny defend against Galway at Croke Park in Dublin.
Sauntering with Joyce: An audio tour of Joyce's Dublin, by father and son, Gerry and Daragh Dukes.
Dear Charlie Leggitt: Cocky gets his first guitar, and decides what is important to him. Starring Ciarán Hinds.
An exploration of the poems in Cork writer Seán Ó Ríordáin’s debut collection, .
Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.
Musicians Donnacha Gough and Donal Clancy drop into the weeknight arts magazine ahead of their appearances at TuneFest in Dungarvan.
RTÉ radio producer and trendsetter, Peter Curtin, oversees an eclectic selection of music from independent music scenes around the world.
New Irish-language writing from both established and new writers, including Emma de Paor, James Ó Cathaláin, Alanagh Ní Chonghaile Ní Ghríofa, Fearghal Ó Raifeartaigh, and Mairéad Ní Nuadháin.
Author Maylis Besserie discusses her new novel, .
Live and in session from RTÉ's Studio 8 — Irish psychedelic explorers The Bonk, off the back of their LP.
The Police drummer Stewart Copeland joins the weeknight arts magazine about new album, .
Violinist Anton Jablokov and guitarist Stefano Moccetti drop in for chats ahead of their concert at the Pavilion in Dun Laoghaire.
Female vocal and instrumental ensemble Liadán explore new and traditional material, live at Stiúideo Cuán in An Spidéal.
Clíodhna continues in her mission to win Best Charity Shop in the second episode of this comedy drama.
Wigan, UK, guitar-poppers The Lathums, recorded live at the BBC 6 Music festival.
The greatest moustache in the game and its owner head for Verona, Italy, to take in the sights and sounds, including Arena di Verona's annual opera festival.
Cian Ó Ciobháin focuses on the newest music from clubs all over the world: Red Axes, Laurent Garnier, Polytunnel, Sara Miller, Blamhaus, and more.