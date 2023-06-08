Question of Taste: Limerick actress Georgina Miller 

Georgina Miller is a writer and actor from Limerick. The world premiere of her play, Freefalling, is at the Everyman, June 22-24, as part of Cork Midsummer Festival.

Best recent book you've read:

A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney is an extraordinary read. I can’t remember when I last read a book in one sitting, but this book demanded that. It tells of the life and death of Rob’s young son, Henry, and the grief he felt in the wake of his passing. His raw emotion and honesty are what set this book apart – that and his wry humour, which offer moments of black relief throughout. I felt privileged to have gotten to know Henry through its pages.

Best recent film:

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. This is such a unique film; clever, inventive with a great big heart. I loved it.

Best recent theatre show you’ve seen:

Heaven by Eugene O’Brien, produced by Fishamble Theatre Company. Eugene is a master storyteller and gets under the skin of small town life and the characters who inhabit it. Janet Moran and Andrew Bennett’s performances were knockout. A cracking night at the theatre.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately:

I discovered Self Esteem a few months ago and am playing her on a loop at the moment. There’s a lyric in her song 'I Do This All the Time' that says, “Look up, lean back, be strong, you didn’t think you’d live this long… steady stand for as long as you think you can.” Those who come to my show will understand why this line resonates with me.

First ever piece of theatre that really moved you:

I don’t know if this was the first, but I remember seeing the Abbey’s production of In a Little World of Our Own, by Gary Mitchell, when I was a teenager. The climax of the play moved me to the point of tears. The person with me at the time said, “It’s just a play,” but I was so engrossed in the world they had created I lost all sight of that. I love the power of theatre to do that.

The best theatre show you've ever seen:

I’m going to bend the rules and pick two standouts – Man of Valour by Paul Reid, produced by Corn Exchange, was an astonishing feat of physicality and performance. Similarly, Raoul by James Thiérrée (Charlie Chaplin’s grandson) blew my mind with his inventive blend of circus, theatre and magic. Both of these shows were uniquely theatrical and managed to delight, entertain and move me.

TV viewing:

I love a good series binge when I have the time. Recently, I’ve loved watching Tiny Little Things, Fleishman is in Trouble, Only Murders in the Building and I’m up to date with all 19 series of Grey’s Anatomy, which I have watched religiously for the last two decades.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I adore The Moth. It is a collection of true-life stories, told by the people who lived them in front of a live audience. I originally imagined telling the story of my play as a Moth story but having a full production of set, lights and sound to help me is way more exciting. I also love The Blindboy Podcast, The Limerick Lady, Dead Eyes, and My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Which other event at Cork Midsummer would you most like to see?

Trojans by Company Phillip Connaughton looks amazing, but it’s a jam-packed programme of amazing shows so there are loads on my list.

Flight of the Conchords.

Your best celebrity encounter:

I met both Bret and Germaine from Flight of the Conchords a few years back. I adore them both and got to hang out with them for a bit. I’m not sure any celebrity encounter could top it for me. I also partied with the Kings of Leon but they weren’t nearly as much craic.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

I think I would go to Burning Man ten years ago – after I met my husband but before we had kids! I love the focus on community, art and self-expression. It’s a wild place where you’d meet interesting people from all walks of life.