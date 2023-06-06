Blackwater Valley Opera Festival review: Wonderful music in a spectacular setting 

Witches, ghosts, murders and mayhem prevailed in idyllic Lismore Castle at the weekend when Verdi’s Macbeth was the centrepiece of Blackwater Valley Opera Festival. The magic began in the walled gardens as the ‘witches’ prowled about the mixed-borders as patrons sauntered in the evening sunshine.
Verdi expands the trio of the original to a coven of 14 that form the female chorus. With wild hair and gothic make up, they set the tone for the dark intrigue of the Shakespearian tragedy in the stable yard theatre.
Croatian bass Goran Jurić dominated the first half as Banquo. Too bad that Verdi doesn’t give his ghostly apparition any lines to sing after act 2. While Turkish soprano Serenad Burcu Uyar convinced in her portrayal of Lady Macbeth opposite Italian baritone Vittorio Vitelli. John Porter impressed in the supporting role of Macduff, well matched vocally with Andrew Gavin as Malcolm, both tenors.
The fading light allowed the lighting design of Eamon Fox to come in to play in the second half. With a vivid blood-red backdrop for the refugee chorus, Patria Oppresa was a vocal and visual highlight. Director Sarah Baxter added some local colour with the branches of Birnam Wood bearing the mauve blooms of rhododendrons.
The 30-piece Irish Chamber Orchestra under Killian Farrell were tucked away to the stage right but there was no sense of disconnect and some excellent offstage brass effects.
Tenor Ian Bostridge knows a thing or two about witchcraft, the subject of his academic thesis. Although the voice and setting were enchanting, an element of magic was missing at his recital at Dromore Yard. With meagre notes provided for a programme built around weighty texts, the audience probably needed more context to fully appreciate what was on offer.
A strength of the festival is the appealing range of recitals in fabulous settings. A quintet of young emerging artists presented a lunchtime programme of unfamiliar gems at Salterbridge House. This delightful hour was worth the trip alone to the glorious Blackwater valley.