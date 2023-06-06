Blackwater Valley Opera Festival review: Wonderful music in a spectacular setting 

Witches, ghosts, murders and mayhem prevailed in idyllic Lismore Castle at the weekend when Verdi’s Macbeth was the centrepiece of Blackwater Valley Opera Festival. The magic began in the walled gardens as the ‘witches’ prowled about the mixed-borders as patrons sauntered in the evening sunshine.

Verdi expands the trio of the original to a coven of 14 that form the female chorus. With wild hair and gothic make up, they set the tone for the dark intrigue of the Shakespearian tragedy in the stable yard theatre.