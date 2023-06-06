Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

Gilberto became an overnight, unexpected superstar in 1964
Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto in New York in 1981 (Dave Pickoff/AP)

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 14:25
Hillel Italie, AP National Writer

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on The Girl From Ipanema made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died aged 83.

Musician Paul Ricci, a family friend, said she died on Monday but did not provide additional details.

Born in Salvador, Bahia, and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Gilberto became an overnight, unexpected superstar in 1964, thanks to knowing just enough English to be recruited by the makers of Getz/Gilberto, the classic bossa nova album featuring saxophonist Stan Getz and her then-husband, singer-songwriter-guitarist Joao Gilberto.

The Girl From Ipanema, the wistful ballad written by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes, was already a hit in South America.

But Getz/Gilberto producer Creed Taylor and others thought they could expand the record’s appeal by including both Portuguese and English language vocals.

Getz/Gilberto sold more than two million copies and The Girl From Ipanema, released as a single with Astrud Gilberto the only vocalist, became an all-time standard, often ranked just behind Yesterday as the most covered song in modern times.

The Girl From Ipanema won a Grammy in 1965 for record of the year and Gilberto received nominations for best new artist and best vocal performance.

Read More

Music That Made Me: Neil Barnes of Leftfield picks his favourite disco and punk records 

More in this section

‘Only throuple I am in is me, myself and I’: Una Healy talks rumours on Ask Me Anything ‘Only throuple I am in is me, myself and I’: Una Healy talks rumours on Ask Me Anything
Turner Upfront 2018 Arrivals Podcast Corner: Joe Pera will help put you to sleep 
Gina Moxley: Putting my play on at the Crawford has stirred old memories  S Gina Moxley: Putting my play on at the Crawford has stirred old memories 
GilbertoDigitalPlace: International
<p>A scene from Macbeth at Lismore Castle for Blackwater Valley Opera Festival. Picture: John D Kelly </p>

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival review: Wonderful music in a spectacular setting 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd