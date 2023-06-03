‘Only throuple I am in is me, myself and I’: Una Healy talks rumours on Ask Me Anything

She told Angela Scanlon she was upset she was ‘used as clickbait’ and wants to leave the throuple rumour behind her
‘Only throuple I am in is me, myself and I’: Una Healy talks rumours on Ask Me Anything

Kevin McGahern, Una Healy, Angela Scanlon and Tom Grennan on Ask Me Anything. Picture: Andres Poveda

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 22:30
Denise O’Donoghue

 Saturday’s singer Una Healy has spoken about the rumours of her being in a ‘throuple’ with boxer David Haye and his model girlfriend, Sian Osborne.

The rumour made headlines earlier this year after an image of the trio going on holidays to Morocco together in January was shared on social media.

A ‘throuple’ is a term used to describe a romantic relationship between three people and Healy admitted she only learned the word when it was linked to her in headlines after the photo from the trip gathered attention.

“I’m telling you I've been haunted by that picture,” Healy said. “For the last few months literally it was the same picture — me in that black bikini with two other people — while I'm literally down at home in Thurles minding my own business doing the school run.

“I have no idea where that word came from or how I'm linked to it, just because I posted a picture with two people that I know, but I've been haunted by it since. I think I need to put this whole thing to bed right now and move on.

“The only ‘throuple’ that I am in is me, myself and I,” she added.

Kevin McGahern, Una Healy and Tom Grennan on Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything. Picture: Andres Poveda
Kevin McGahern, Una Healy and Tom Grennan on Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything. Picture: Andres Poveda

She said the rumour was hurtful to bother herself and her loved ones and she was upset that she was being “used as clickbait” by some outlets.

“To be honest, it's been horrendous. I'm not going to lie. I've found it really horrible and I think that I’ve been used as clickbait and it's really affected me and it's really upset me and it's upset my family. I would just love if I could just be left alone about that, leave that word behind and let me move on.” 

Describing herself as “very single” now, Healy said she hopes to meet someone organically rather than through a dating app. She met Haye last summer on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Her comments come over a week after she broke her silence on the ‘throuple’ rumour, telling the popular My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast that she had to ‘Google’ the word because she did not know what it meant.

Read More

Una Healy breaks her silence on those ‘throuple’ rumours

More in this section

The Frames Live At The Marquee Photo By Ray Keogh Live at the Marquee review: The Frames are ageing like fine wine 
Film Review: The Boogeyman is a throwback to B-movie horror - but lacks Stephen King's power Film Review: The Boogeyman is a throwback to B-movie horror - but lacks Stephen King's power
Film Review: Reality is an utterly gripping tale of mounting tension Film Review: Reality is an utterly gripping tale of mounting tension
throuplePerson: Una Healy
<p>The Two Johnnies. Picture: Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery</p>

The 2 Johnnies release new single about 'the worst thing that can happen a Cork person'

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd